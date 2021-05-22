newsbreak-logo
Economy

Norwegian Raises Over $700 Million In Fresh Capital

By Chris Loh
simpleflying.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough the issuance of bonds and the sale of shares, Norwegian has raised over $700 million in capital to keep it alive and operating through the crisis. Expiring on May 21st, the airline offered three ways for investors to buy into the airline and inject some much-needed funding into the carrier.

simpleflying.com
#Investment Capital#Capital Investment#Financial Capital#Private Capital#Fresh Capital#The Rights Issue#Cest#Nok 6 26 Lrb#Company#Reuters#Nordic#Norwegian Raise#Norwegian States#Gross Proceeds#Bonds#Airline#Investors#Carrier#Financial Instruments#European Routes
