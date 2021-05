Lamplighter Community Theatre will open its doors to present “The Last Five Years” live at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 13-15 at the Landmark Inn in Staples, with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday. The musical composed by Jason Robert Brown will be performed live to a limited audience and it also will be streamed online. Tickets are $12 to see it in person or $10 to view the play via a livestreaming show to be watched in the comfort of one’s home. Tickets are available at lctstaples.com. The show also will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.