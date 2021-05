This sewing pattern is for making your own blanket hoodie, made famous by the Oodie brand. Basically, it is a blanket that you can wear made with thick fleece fabric to keep you warm during winter. The original Oodie comes in funk and funky designs. You can however choose to make your blanket hoodie using plain blanket fabric or fleece. Personal when making my own I prefer to use bright and funky designs, if I can not find the right fabric to sew I pick up discounted blankets from Dollar tree or similar.