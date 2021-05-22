Regina Hall Talks About What Patience And Practice Have Taught Her In Hollywood

The 'Black Monday' star says there's no greater due than to be a consistently working actress in Hollywood. If you look up any number of articles on Regina Hall — including a few here on Essence.com — you’ll likely find the word “underrated” among the descriptors for the comedic actress. As a personal fan, when I say Hall is underrated, I mean she deserves to be in all the things all the time, from the big screen to streaming platforms. But when you look at the trajectory of Hall’s career, from The Best Man to Black Monday, it’s easy to see why she doesn’t consider herself underrated in Hollywood.