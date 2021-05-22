'Marshall Plan for Indian Country': Wave of federal money flows to reservations

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced plans Thursday to “explore the implications” of issuing a digital currency created by the federal government. “To date, cryptocurrencies have not served as a convenient way to make payments,” Powell said in a statement announcing the move. “Coins tied to the value of the dollar or another currency, known as stablecoins, have emerged as a new way to make payments. These stable coins aim to use new technologies in a way that has the potential to enhance payment efficiency, speed up settlement flows, and reduce end user costs. But they may also carry potential risks to those users and the financial system.