'Marshall Plan for Indian Country': Wave of federal money flows to reservations

By Rob Chaney
ravallirepublic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer, Indian Country will receive the largest infusion of federal money in the history of the United States. For Montana’s 13 tribes and seven reservations, that could mean around $500 million to spend recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying economic devastation. The money may also fix problems that burdened reservation communities long before the virus threatened their cultural survival.

ravallirepublic.com
