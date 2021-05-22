newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

After long trip home, 14 days in a 'donga' with Vegemite and bitter tea

By Robyn Dixon
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOWARD SPRINGS, Australia - In Australia's northern quarantine camp, a disused construction workers' hostel outside Darwin, the rooms are basic and the food is, well, institutional. But the fresh air, eucalyptus trees, blue skies and wind on your skin are sources of joy. Native green parrots chirrup as they swoop...

www.chron.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegemite#Alcohol#Food Waste#Mental Health#Breakfast Sandwiches#Welcome Home#Skin Care#Qantas#Facebook#Boeing#Great Barrier Reef#Bitter Australian Tea#Soggy Sandwiches#Wine#Eucalyptus Trees#Supermarket Orders#Stranded Australians#Uncomfortable Beds#Hotel Quarantine#Weekly Laundry Spots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Related
LifestyleTime Out Global

You can stay in the heart of Sydney for less than 100 bucks a night

With the future of international travel murky at best, it's all about the staycation right now in Sydney. But while it is occasionally nice to really blow the budget on somewhere ultra-luxe, more often you just want a clean, comfortable place to lay your head within cooee of all of Sydney's best bits.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Woman travels 6,000 miles to remove love-lock from tourist attraction out of ‘pettiness’

A woman recently travelled 5,953 miles from Los Angeles in the US to Seoul in South Korea to remove an old love-lock that she and her ex had attached to a famous tourist attraction.Kassie Yeung posted a Tiktok video about her epic journey, which has attracted 4.8 million views to date.It shows the 23-year-old on an aeroplane, before going to purchase a pair of wire cutters and then riding a cable car to the top of the South Korean capital’s North Seoul Tower.The text reads: “I am one petty mf [motherf**ker] idc [I don’t care] what anyone says”.Commonly known...
Worldnationalgeographic.com

Meet a man who has lived alone on an island for 32 years

Mauro Morandi found serenity in solitude decades on Italy’s Budelli island. He now has to leave. More than a year ago, when the world responded to isolation orders to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Mauro Morandi stayed put. He had no reason to move because he has spent the past three decades in isolation by choice.
HealthTennessee Tribune

Australian Parliament Returns As Vaccines Ramp Up

SYDNEY — The vaccine rollout, quarantining and the opening of international borders are likely to be high on the agenda of debate when federal parliament sits this week in the run-up to national cabinet on May 21. Australia reached 500,000 Covid-19 vaccinations in a week for the first time as...
Lifestylethewestsidegazette.com

More Vouchers On Offer For South Australian Travelers

ADELAIDE, Australia — South Australians fourth round of travel vouchers to help businesses hit by the Covid-19 pandemic will come up for grabs later this week. The ballot for 50,000 vouchers’ Great State Vouchers” will open on May 28, providing AU$100 ($77.6) for accommodation in the Adelaide Central Business District and AU$50 ($38.8) for regional stays.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: An American Tourist in London Tries to Find a Toilet

An American tourist who was visiting London for the first time wanders away from the rest of his teammates and soon finds himself looking for a toilet. It was barely five minutes after an American tour group arrived in the Queen's city. They appeared marveled at the wondrous and historic sites and chatted about how beautiful the city of London seemed.
Home & GardenThe Guardian

Island paradise: an Anglesey house that became a stunning family home

Not many people buy a kitchen before they’ve found the house to put it in, but no one who knows designer Mairead Turner and her restaurateur husband Robin Hodgson is surprised to hear this is what they did. When they fall in love with a beautiful pre-loved bargain they snap it up and work out where it’s going to go later.
Charleston, SCtravelblog.org

Anniversary Trip - Day 1

Back in early "COVID Days", my wife and I had planned on celebrating our 47th wedding anniversary by flying to Spain and walking the Camino de Santiago together, sometime in May of 2021. Well, May 2021 arrived and COVID is still here, so we had to make different plans. My wife decided she would love to spend some time in Charleston, South Carolina, so we started making plans. Originally we had planned on spending the 18th thru the the 20th of May there, but the start of my Golden Seniors summer bowling league was the 20th, and my wife didn't like the idea of rushing home on the 20th, so we changed the dates to the 17th thru the 19th. I made a reservation at the Charleston Grand Hotel, then noticed how many bad reviews they had for location and cleanliness, so I cancelled those reservations and made new ones at the Red Roof Inn Plus in Mt. Pleasant, just North of Charleston.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

'They crawl over the kids at night, they're in our shoes': Mother-of-three whose house went up in flames after MICE chewed through wiring opens up about 'nightmare' plague of rodents

A mother-of-three whose house burnt down after mice chewed through wiring in the roof has opened up about the 'nightmare' infestation plaguing her life. Rebekah Ward and her young family were left homeless on Friday after their Gwabegar property, in north-east New South Wales, burst into flames. Neighbours and emergency...
Drinksrealchangenews.org

International Tea Day — every day

International Tea Day is this Friday, May 21, and I plan to celebrate. Every morning, I walk to my tea stash in the living room bookshelf and peruse for something to entice my taste buds. Do I want black or green tea? Ooh, what about a nice oolong? Today’s choice is a floral plum rose oolong blend from Miro Tea. Yesterday’s choice was an extra citrusy earl gray. What I’ll pick tomorrow is up to the tea fairies: perhaps a smoky lapsang souchong paired with some hot chocolate.
Drinkstribuneledgernews.com

College grad comes home with bubble tea

May 19—Suen Chang's plans after graduating from Portland State University were thrown into disarray because of the coronavirus pandemic. After school, she soon returned to Astoria, where she grew up and her parents run Tokyo Teriyaki. Chang had grown up with bubble tea and missed the ubiquitous shops she used...
Health Serviceszenger.news

South Australia Island Vaccine Hub To Open In June

KINGSCOTE, Australia — The Royal Flying Doctor Service will support the Covid-19 vaccine rollout across Kangaroo Island, so residents don’t have to travel to the South Australian mainland to get the jab. The state government says the Royal Flying Doctor Service will work in partnership with the Barossa Hills Fleurieu...
Lifestyledigg.com

Stay Organized Even During Long Trips

Historically, organization has gone right out the window a couple of days into any travel we've done. But with these sturdy suitcase organizers, we're not going to end up with everything jammed in. A place for everything, and everything in its place. It's a luxury we're not used to on...
GardeningOne Green Planet

Grow Your Own Tea Plant at Home

Most households in America keep tea in stock, and in recent decades, the number of us who are drinking tea has doubled a couple of times over. It is a multi-billion-dollar-a-year business here, and the trend seems to be continually swinging upward. Now, for those who are into tea, there...
HealthFlorida Star

Doctors, Nurses Plan Perth Hospital Rally In Australia

PERTH, Australia — Health unions in Western Australia are yet to decide how many doctors and nurses will be allowed to walk off the job for a planned Perth hospital rally. The Australian Medical Association and Australian Nurses Federation have called for the rally outside Perth Children’s Hospital (PCH) on May 25 to address “systemic problems”. Health Minister Roger Cook has been formally […]
Drinksbusinesstraveller.com

International Tea Day with Bala Sarda, founder and CEO, VAHDAM India

On International Tea Day, we speak to Bala Sarda, founder, and CEO, VAHDAM India, a homegrown brand that specialises in superfood teas, drinkware, premium specialty teas, and elixirs. He shares insights on the most famous and favourite beverage in India. Your views on the trend of immunity-boosting teas?. Tea is...