Greenwich, CT

Girls from Cub Scout Pack 23 plant gardens at Greenwich's Parsonage Cottage

By Ken Borsuk
GreenwichTime
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe members of Pack 23 in the Cub Scouts recently went to work during the spring planting season to make improvements at the Parsonage Cottage Senior Residence. The pack from North Mianus has 70 members. It is one of the first in town to include girls, first welcoming them back in 2018. Currently, there are 15 girls in Pack 23, which has six dens, one for each grade from kindergarten through fifth grade.

