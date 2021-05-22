Seven named EOM at correctional center

DANVILLE — Danville Correctional Center Warden Kim Larson announced that seven officers have been named as employees of the month for May.

“I am pleased to designate Correctional Lieutenant Chris Ziemnisky, Correctional Sergeant Frank Snow, Correctional Sergeant Greg Ellison, Correctional Officer Daniel Anderson, Correctional Officer Britton Fuiten, Correctional Officer Daniel Perez and Correctional Officer Daniel Potter as Employees of the Month for May 2021,” Larson said in a press release.

“On April 2, 2021, Lt. Ziemnisky responded to a Code 3 (medical emergency) called by Sgt. Snow. Upon arrival, Lt. Ziemnisky found an offender in a large pool of blood with multiple wounds to his person. Lt. Ziemnisky immediately notified Danville Control of the need for an ambulance and quickly thought to get the shoelaces from other offenders on the gallery to apply as tourniquets to the offender’s wounds. Sgt. Snow, Sgt. Ellison, and C/O’s Anderson, Fuiten, Perez and Potter were also present and helped aid in the care of the offender until the ambulance arrived. All staff played an important role in the prompt care and teamwork needed in saving the offender’s life.

“Because of their professionalism, dedication, teamwork and commitment to excellence, Lt. Chris Ziemnisky, Sgt. Frank Snow, Sgt. Greg Ellison, C/O Daniel Anderson, C/O Britton Fuiten, C/O Daniel Perez and C/O Daniel Potter have been selected as Employees of the Month for May 2021.”