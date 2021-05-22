newsbreak-logo
Staten Island, NY

Indictment in wreck that killed woman; bank robbery spree: Staten Island’s top crime stories of week

By Jodie Bonhometre
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here’s a look at the top criminal-justice-related headlines across the borough this week:. HE’S INDICTED IN GOWANUS WRECK THAT KILLED WOMAN. A Meiers Corners man was indicted on charges that include manslaughter in connection to the fatal Gowanus Expressway crash that killed a 30-year-old Greenridge woman in March, the Brooklyn district attorney announced Tuesday.

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Bronx man, 19, charged in connection to gunpoint car jacking in Dongan Hills

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 19-year-old Bronx man has been arrested and charged in connection to a Tuesday morning gunpoint car jacking in Dongan Hills. Shaimel Hamilton, a resident of the 1400 block of Jesup Avenue, allegedly put a firearm to the back of the male victim’s head near the intersection of Cromwell and Laconia Avenues just before 11 a.m., according to an NYPD spokesman.
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Tottenville man accused of stabbing woman during robbery on Bay Street

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police allege that a 35-year-old man from Tottenville stabbed a woman in the neck during a robbery early on Monday morning in Tompkinsville. Joseph Amore of Loretto Street was arrested after police responded on Monday at about 1:25 a.m. to a 911 call of a robbery in the vicinity of Victory Boulevard and Bay Street, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD.
The Staten Island Advance

FDNY battles Clifton fire; 2 sent to the hospital

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A civilian and a police officer were injured in a fire at a Clifton apartment building on Sunday. The blaze, which was on the fifth floor of the six-story building at 185 Park Hill Ave., drew an “all-hands” FDNY response at 2:50 p.m., according to an official from the FDNY’s press office and emergency radio transmissions.
The Staten Island Advance

Great Kills man, 31, found with drugs in his pants, cops allege

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — A 31-year-old man had heroin in his pants when he was caught joyriding a couple of blocks from his home in Great Kills, authorities allege. Robert Vignapiano of Fieldway Avenue was apprehended behind the wheel of a white 2008 Toyota Avalon on May 12 at about 9 p.m. at the intersection of O’Gorman Avenue and Keegans Lane, according to the criminal complaint and police.
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD touts pair of weekend gun arrests

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Police on Staten Island effected a pair of gun arrests over the weekend, while shooting incidents are up across several North Shore neighborhoods. In the 120th Precinct, officers seized a handgun — and what appeared to be an extended magazine to hold more rounds — in the borough’s Park Hill section, according to a tweet Friday by police.