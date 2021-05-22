Indictment in wreck that killed woman; bank robbery spree: Staten Island’s top crime stories of week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — A 31-year-old man had heroin in his pants when he was caught joyriding a couple of blocks from his home in Great Kills, authorities allege. Robert Vignapiano of Fieldway Avenue was apprehended behind the wheel of a white 2008 Toyota Avalon on May 12 at about 9 p.m. at the intersection of O’Gorman Avenue and Keegans Lane, according to the criminal complaint and police.