Asian Americans emerged as an important voting bloc in 2020. Activists fear new voting restrictions could silence them

A jaw-dropping majority of White Republicans say the country has done enough to ensure that Black Americans are treated equally. In an extensive Axios-Ipsos poll timed for the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police, respondents were asked to choose between two statements: “Our country needs to continue making changes to give Black Americans equal rights with white Americans,” and “Our country has made the changes needed to give Black Americans equal rights with white Americans.”