newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Asian Americans emerged as an important voting bloc in 2020. Activists fear new voting restrictions could silence them

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic activist Cam Ashling pulled out the stops ahead of Georgia’s general election last year and its recent Senate runoffs. Her Georgia Advancing Progress PAC sent 12,000 handwritten postcards in an array of languages — Korean, Vietnamese, Urdu and more — to reach voters in Georgia’s fast-growing Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. Her team hosted a K-Pop dance rally near one early voting location in suburban Atlanta and served bubble tea near polling places in others.

abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Race And Ethnicity#Asian People#Us Elections#Early Voting#Democratic Voters#Democratic Politics#Republican Party Politics#Republicans#Senate#Korean#Vietnamese#Urdu#Pacific Islanders#Targetsmart#Gop#Pew Research Center#Census#Latinos#The Aapi Victory Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
Place
Americas
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Society
Country
China
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
newschain

Republican push to review election results continues

Six months after Donald Trump’s defeat conspiracy theorists and backers of the former president are continuing their push for repeated examinations of ballots and finding limited successes. A Georgia judge last week awarded a group the chance to review mail ballots in a large county that includes Atlanta. Officials in...
Virginia StateDaily Reflector

Virginia governor's race a test for nation

Americans may not have to wait until 2022 to sense the potential for Republicans to move the nation back in a conservative direction. The race for governor in Virginia, one of just two major elections taking place this year, could be a barometer of national sentiment. Republicans have just nominated...
ElectionsQuad-Cities Times

Column: Reject Democrats' election bill

Iowa has one of the best election systems in the country. We consistently rank among the top 10 states for voter registration and participation. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we set turnout records in 2020 for the June primary and November general election. Now, politicians in Washington, D.C., want to dictate to Iowa and every other state how to run elections.
Minoritiesmediaite.com

Jaw-Dropping Number of White Republicans Say We’ve Done Enough to Ensure Equal Rights for Black Americans in New Poll

A jaw-dropping majority of White Republicans say the country has done enough to ensure that Black Americans are treated equally. In an extensive Axios-Ipsos poll timed for the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police, respondents were asked to choose between two statements: “Our country needs to continue making changes to give Black Americans equal rights with white Americans,” and “Our country has made the changes needed to give Black Americans equal rights with white Americans.”
Minoritieskslnewsradio.com

Who would win an election today? Is America a racist nation?

SALT LAKE CITY — Americans are split on whether to vote Democrat or Republican in the next election, and they are also split on whether the country is racist, says an expert who has his finger on the pulse of the nation. Scott Rasmussen is a US political analyst, digital...
Electionsoffthekuff.com

The voting location restrictions of SB7

As Michael Li said on Twitter, this is breathtaking, and not at all in a good way. The number of Election Day polling places in largely Democratic parts of major Texas counties would fall dramatically under a Republican proposal to change how Texas polling sites are distributed, a Texas Tribune analysis shows. Voting options would be curtailed most in areas with higher shares of voters of color.
Presidential Electionexpressnews.com

Fact check: Sen. Ted Cruz claims Democrats' bill 'would register millions of illegal aliens to vote'

Cruz made the claim as attacks on Senate Democrats’ latest attempt to rewrite the nation’s voting laws have grown fierce. PolitiFact rating: Pants on Fire. Cruz’s claim is based on a requirement in the bill that directs states to adopt automatic voter registration systems, which 19 states and Washington D.C. already have. But a section of the law instructs state agencies to share information for voter registration purposes only for citizens. People are also required to attest to their citizenship under penalties of perjury.
Mesa, AZblogforarizona.net

The Four Horsemen of the Big Lie Hold an American First Rally in Mesa and Vote Against the Anti Asian Hate Crimes Bill

The Four Horsemen of the Big Lie Hold an American First Rally in Mesa and Vote Against the Anti Asian Hate Crimes Bill. Trump Zone-Fox Island-Disinfowar-White Nationalist-Election Denying Collaborating Quislings Andy masks take away freedom Biggs and Paul my family will not vote for me Gosar found time last Friday to costar with fellow traitors-fringe-potential underworld figures Majorie Jewish Lasers cause California Wildfire Taylor Greene and Matt the indictment probably is coming soon Gaetz at a big lie America First rally at the Mesa Community Center.
Maricopa County, AZSlate

What if the Unorthodox Arizona Audit Declares Trump Won?

Sitting in the press booth at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, several rows above where some two dozen tables of counters were retallying the 2020 presidential votes of the citizens of Maricopa County, Bennie Smith acknowledged something that has become readily apparent to most outside observers of the process that has come to be known as the “Arizona audit.”