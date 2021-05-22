5 Metro East Area Students Awarded $16,000 Phillips 66 Dependent Scholarships

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is announcing its last call in accepting nominations for the 2021 Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame Awards. These awards recognize adults, 65 years of age and older, and highlight the meaningful contributions they have made in Illinois. “The time is now to nominate an older family member, friend or neighbor who has made a significant impact in their community or has gone the extra mile during these challenging times,” said Paul Continue Reading