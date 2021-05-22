newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roxana, IL

5 Metro East Area Students Awarded $16,000 Phillips 66 Dependent Scholarships

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROXANA - Five students from the Riverbend and Metro East Region are among the 49 high school seniors across the nation who will receive $16,000 college scholarships from the Phillips 66 Dependent Scholarship Program. The competitive program is open to outstanding college-bound students whose parents work for Phillips 66 or its subsidiaries. The local area honorees representing both the Phillips 66 Hartford Terminal and the Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery are: Joshua Chambers son of Phillips Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
929K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxana, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Roxana, IL
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roxana
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillips 66#Scholarships#Subsidiaries#College Students#High School Students#East River#Metro East Area#Hartford Terminal#Phillips Continue Reading#Joshua Chambers Son
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association Announce Scholarship Recipient Reiley Clark of Alton

ALTON - Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association is proud to announce Professional Women in Building 2021 Scholarship Recipient Reiley Clark of Alton. Aside from her valued assistance in her community, she also served as a leader in her extracurricular activities that enhance her well-being and her theological indulgences: -Math League-Redbird Nest-Soccer-Football Cheer-Competitive Cheer-NHS-Chamber Advanced Choir-ILMEA All District Choir-Teacher’s Assistant-Physics Club-Spanish Continue Reading
Wood River, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

EHS Senior Olivia Melosci Captures 2021 Midwest Members Credit Union Scholarship

WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union is pleased to announce the winner of the 2021 Midwest Members Credit Union Scholarship. The scholarship, in the amount of $1,000, was awarded to Edwardsville High School Senior Olivia Melosci. Olivia was involved in many activities and organizations while her time at Edwardsville High School including volleyball, Interact Club, National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Environmental Club, Animal Rescue Club and Breast Cancer Awareness Club Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Granite City's Aubory Bugg Places Second, Wins $6,000 in Scholarship Funds From 11th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition

ST. LOUIS – On May 24th the fourteen finalists of the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition competed in a televised event broadcast on Nine PBS . Students vied for $50,000 in college scholarships, cash awards and special prizes. A full list of prizes and winners along with official event information can be found on the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation’s website . This year’s competition winners were revealed at the conclusion of the Nine PBS broadcast. $8,000 First place Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

MELHS Releases Honor Students

EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the fourth quarter of the 2020-2021 school year. Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 9 Ruth Chance, Collinsville 9 Mary Curtis, Worden 9 Charles Fedder, Edwardsville 9 Avah Jones, Bunker Hill 9 Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville 9 Jeremiah Neal, Florissant 9 Clara Rainey, Collinsville 9 Cole Renken, Edwardsville 9 Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon 9 Melanie Continue Reading
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Illinois Department on Aging: Last Call - 2021 Senior Hall of Fame Awards

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is announcing its last call in accepting nominations for the 2021 Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame Awards. These awards recognize adults, 65 years of age and older, and highlight the meaningful contributions they have made in Illinois. “The time is now to nominate an older family member, friend or neighbor who has made a significant impact in their community or has gone the extra mile during these challenging times,” said Paul Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

American Legion Post 199 Presents School Awards

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville American Legion Post 199 awarded The American Legion School Award to 12 area students graduating in 2021. Seniors from Edwardsville High School and Metro East Lutheran High School, as well as, 8th grade graduating students from St. Boniface Catholic School, St. Mary's Catholic School, Trinity Lutheran School and Lincoln Middle School, were recognized by The American Legion for exhibiting six qualities; courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service. Continue Reading
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

SIU School of Medicine Grants Degrees to Class of '21

CARBONDALE - Seventy-two physicians and three graduate students at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine received their diplomas Saturday, May 22, at the school’s 47 th annual commencement. The ceremony was held at Ken Leonard Field on the Sacred Heart-Griffin campus in Springfield. SIU School of Medicine Dean and Provost Jerry Kruse, MD, MSPH, awarded diplomas to the medical students, and SIU Systems President Daniel Mahony, PhD, conferred the degrees. During the ceremony, Continue Reading
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

The Madison County CTE Office Is Proud To Announce This Year's Madison County CTE Award Winners

The Madison County CTE office is proud to announce this year's Madison County CTE award winners. Each are outstanding individuals who excel at what they do and are great representatives and champions of CTE. 2020 CTE Student of the Year - Carson Hallgren, Alton High School 2020 CTE Teacher of the Year - Kevin King, Triad High School 2020 CTE Support Staff of the Year - Vicki Lehman, Alton High School 2020 Administrator of the Year - Dr. Rodney Winslow - Principal, Triad High School 2020 CTE Continue Reading
Madison County, ILadvantagenews.com

Civic Memorial seniors recognized as Eagles of the Year

Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Eagles of the Month program at Civic Memorial High School. Senior students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department. All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. Two seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $500 Eagles of the Year scholarship each at the end of the school year.
Madison County, ILadvantagenews.com

Prather school recognized as Madison County's Green Team of the Year

Prather Elementary School has been named the 2021 Madison County Green Schools Program Green Team of the Year. The Madison County Green Schools Program Green Team of the Year award recognizes students and/or staff that demonstrate a commitment to organizing, managing, and leading conservation-related activities as part of the Madison County Green Schools Program.
Maryville, ILtheintelligencer.com

Maryville Fishing Derby nets a record in weekend event

MARYVILLE — A chilly Saturday put a damper on a lot of spirits in the Metro East, however, at the Maryville Fishing Derby in Drost Park, the weather was perfect. “This is just the right temperature for the fish,” said Maryville Parks and Recreation Committee Member Bob Hunter. “So we hope the kids will catch a lot.”
Alton, ILedglentoday.com

List Of 2021 Area High School Graduation Dates And Times

ALTON - Alton High School will split up graduation this year because of COVID-19 to limit crowd sizes, Alton High School Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner said. Also below is a complete list of all the other local school’s graduation dates and times. Riverbender.com will broadcast live the two Alton graduations, the...
Cahokia, ILKMOV

3 Metro East cities officially merge to create Cahokia Heights

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Three Metro East cities will officially become one on Thursday. Metro East voters approved a plan Tuesday to merge the towns of Cahokia, Alorton, and Centreville into one city called Cahokia Heights. The cities of Alorton, Cahokia and Centreville merged to form Cahokia Heights. Voters...