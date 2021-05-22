newsbreak-logo
Preparing for the Unexpected - Tornado Season

As the ten year anniversary of the Joplin Tornado is remembered, AAA shares tips to ensure your home is storm ready. Tornado season is in full swing once again. From March to July, these destructive whirlwinds are far more likely to wreak havoc on our families and our homes. Ten years ago, on a hot and humid Sunday afternoon on May 22, 2011 an EF-5 tornado touched down on the western city limits and tore through Joplin and beyond for 13 miles. Wind speeds greater than 200 mph resulted in 158 Continue Reading

