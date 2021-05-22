Preparing for the Unexpected - Tornado Season

WACO, Texas – We are one week away from the start of hurricane season, and now is the time to start preparing. “I can certainly understand the hesitancy to take the threat seriously, since we are a long way from the coast. However, larger storms that tend to crop up down in the Gulf of Mexico, it is not uncommon for them to still be rather severe storms by the time they get to our area,” says Ryan Dirker, Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator.