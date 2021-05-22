My Turn: Six poems for Liz Cheney

Regarding “We keep hitting new lows,” (May 9): Reading about the decision of some Republicans to oust Liz Cheney from any leadership position calls to mind the presidential nomination of James G. Blaine in 1884. At that time, reform-minded Republicans, who became known as Mugwumps, bolted the party because they found Blaine’s selfishly narrow personal ambition and corrupt behavior too much to swallow. The result being that they found their political careers within the Republican Party ended while those like Henry Cabot Lodge and Theodore Roosevelt — who admitted Blaine’s faults and shortcomings, held their noses and supported him — were politically rewarded. The same fate seems to be in the offing for those Republicans who for honest beliefs failed to follow former President Trump’s leadership, which consists mainly of personality attacks, divisiveness, prejudice and lack of any innovative ideas.