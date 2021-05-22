Subway in South Euclid Slapped with 8 Health Code Violations

South Euclid, Ohio

Subway at 4265 Monticello Bl, South Euclid had a very bad day when Health Inspectors arrived.

According to their report, Subway received a total of 8 Health Code Violations.

Here’s a rundown of the official report from the Cuyahoga County Health Department.

3717-1-02.4(A)(2)

Repeat Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.

3717-1-06.2(E)

Handwashing sign(s) not posted.**Restrooms**



3717-1-03.4(F)(1)(a)

Corrected During Inspection Critical TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature.**Meatballs not holding at 135 at higher.**

3717-1-03.2(Q)

Improper storage of food items.**Green peppers**



3717-1-04.5(A)(3)

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.**Clean vents throughout facility**

3717-1-05.4(Q)

Waste receptacles or handling units not cleaned and maintained

3717-1-06.4(F)

Mops dried improperly.

3717-1-06.4(A)

Repeat Physical facilities not maintained in good repair.**Repair floors near back exit **



We reviewed the previous inspections of this facility going back to 2014. This was their worst inspection on file.

