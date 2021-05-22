newsbreak-logo
Subway in South Euclid Slapped with 8 Health Code Violations

Posted by 
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ba4kK_0a7wdnAJ00

South Euclid, Ohio

Subway at 4265 Monticello Bl, South Euclid had a very bad day when Health Inspectors arrived.

According to their report, Subway received a total of 8 Health Code Violations.

Here’s a rundown of the official report from the Cuyahoga County Health Department.

3717-1-02.4(A)(2)
Repeat Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.

3717-1-06.2(E)
Handwashing sign(s) not posted.**Restrooms**

3717-1-03.4(F)(1)(a)
Corrected During Inspection Critical TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature.**Meatballs not holding at 135 at higher.**

3717-1-03.2(Q)
Improper storage of food items.**Green peppers**

3717-1-04.5(A)(3)
Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.**Clean vents throughout facility**

3717-1-05.4(Q)
Waste receptacles or handling units not cleaned and maintained

3717-1-06.4(F)
Mops dried improperly.

3717-1-06.4(A)
Repeat Physical facilities not maintained in good repair.**Repair floors near back exit **

We reviewed the previous inspections of this facility going back to 2014. This was their worst inspection on file.

How do you feel? What do you think?

