newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Forever Stimulus: How Biden Could Keep the Stimulus Checks Coming

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 3 days ago

Ethen Kim Lieser

Stimulus Payment,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vpfiv_0a7wdlOr00

There are those in Washington who are mostly unenthusiastic about offering more monetary assistance to Americans.

Forever Stimulus: How Biden Could Keep the Stimulus Checks Coming

Here's What You Need to Remember: Under the legislation, the enhanced credit will potentially give parents and legal guardians a total of up to $16,200 of cash per child. And those with children living at their residence could be the beneficiaries of a monthly $300 check per each child for about four more years—through the year 2025.

Know that it could be only weeks away when the Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department send out the final batch of $1,400 coronavirus stimulus checks under the American Rescue Plan .

And not surprisingly, the anxiety levels of millions of financially strapped Americans are ticking up daily, pushing them to quickly find solutions on how to pay for groceries, the mortgage, and rent in the coming months.

Last week, many of these Americans were certainly disappointed to hear that President Joe Biden , in addressing a joint session of Congress, did not directly press for a fourth or even a fifth round of stimulus checks. However, he did take time to note that the latest $1,400 stimulus checks have provided critical and timely support to struggling American families.

More from The National Interest Stimulus Payment Inbound: Biden’s IRS Is Sending Out More Money Didn’t Get a Stimulus Payment? Tax Day Could Make That Happen. No More Stimulus Payments? Americans Want Biden to Send More Aid

“A single mom in Texas who wrote me, she said she couldn’t work,” Biden said. “She said the relief check put food on the table and saved her and her son from eviction from their apartment.”

He added: “We kept our commitment, and we are sending $1,400 rescue checks to 85 percent of all American households. We’ve already sent more than one hundred sixty million checks out the door. It’s making a difference. For many people, it’s making all the difference in the world.”

But there are those in Washington who are mostly unenthusiastic about offering more monetary assistance to Americans, as they have pointed out that Congress has already approved the delivery of three stimulus cash payments—a $1,200 check in April 2020, $600 in December, and the current $1,400 payments under Biden’s $1.9 trillion legislation.

Earlier this week during a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki appeared to be noncommittal regarding future stimulus payments. When asked if there would indeed be another round to assist Americans, she responded: “We’ll see what members of Congress propose, but those are not free.”

Psaki, though, did touch upon the potential benefits of the expanded child tax credit, which will give millions of cash-strapped parents a $250 or $300 payment each month. These payments—seen by some as essentially “fourth” stimulus checks—are slated to head out beginning in July, the IRS has confirmed.

Also, if Biden’s highly ambitious $1.8 trillion American Families Plan—which aims to increase funding by the billions for education, child care, and paid family leave—eventually gets passed, it will further extend the child tax credit.

Under the legislation, the enhanced credit will potentially give parents and legal guardians a total of up to $16,200 of cash per child. And those with children living at their residence could be the beneficiaries of a monthly $300 check per each child for about four more years—through the year 2025.

Ethen Kim Lieser is a Minneapolis-based Science and Tech Editor who has held posts at Google, The Korea Herald, Lincoln Journal Star, AsianWeek, and Arirang TV. Follow or contact him on LinkedIn . This article first appeared earlier this year.

Image: Reuters.

View All 17 Commentsarrow_down
National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Money#Tax Day#Americans#The Treasury Department#The American Rescue Plan#White House#Science And Tech Editor#The Korea Herald#Lincoln Journal Star#Asianweek#Arirang Tv#Linkedin#Reuters#American Families Plan#Stimulus Checks#Legislation#President Joe Biden#Cash Strapped Parents#Mortgage#December
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Congress
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Stimulus Check
News Break
Google
News Break
IRS
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

The right should endorse Biden's IRS plan (but it won't)

The first sign of trouble came two weeks ago, when Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) started railing against President Joe Biden's IRS plan. Politico reported yesterday that the Iowa Republican isn't alone. Add another obstacle to the growing list President Joe Biden faces in his negotiations over his massive spending plans:...
POTUSCNN

George Floyd's family meets with Biden and Harris at White House

(CNN) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met on Tuesday with the family of George Floyd exactly one year after he was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, sparking nationwide protests against racism and police brutality. Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, told reporters the family had a "great"...