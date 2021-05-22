Letter: To NH business owners

Now that the mask mandate has been lifted, that doesn't mean that the state still doesn't have some rules it would like businesses to observe. So as of May 19, if you're vaccinated, you can ditch the mask, but don't put it away too fast. The Connecticut Department of Public Health has some new recommendations that it would like businesses and event operators to follow. These new guidelines are recommended, not required, but are being issued for the safety of the businesses staff and customers. Here are some of the suggested guidance: