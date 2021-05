When it comes to Mommy & Me dates, what sparks to mind is spending hours of time for just you and the kiddo. Maybe it’s a fun day at the park, maybe a mani-pedi appointment, or even a day indulging in your favorite movies and snacks is just what fits the bill. But then here comes the ultimate rock star — who happens to be a mom of two — to shatter all of your mom goals. Leave it to Pink to set the bar for mother and child quality time literally as high as the sky.