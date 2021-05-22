Letter: Repeal HAB

In the near future, the state legislature is expected to add the language of SB 130 to the 2021-2022 state budget. For those who are unaware of SB 130, it would establish a sweeping, expansive school voucher program. At first glance, one might believe that it would be a welcome addition to our state, an equalizer of educational gaps. Here is why this is not the case. While the idea of school vouchers is noble, they do not narrow educational disparities but defund already underfunded public education. The premise of SB 130 is to divert state adequacy aid, which is between about $3,400 and $8,000 to a private scholarship organization.