Letter: Repeal HAB
The Housing Appeals Board is a state-level monster created by Republican NH senators. It repeatedly failed as a normal bill so these legislators sneaked it into the budget. HB 288 was a bill to repeal it, but didn’t come to a full House vote before the session ended. What does it do? Three people involved in the real estate and development business are allowed to override town board decisions regarding housing. This includes planning and zoning boards, conservation commissions, and school boards. The legislature has repeatedly defeated or laid on table many bills that would’ve enabled developers to get tax breaks for building high-density, low-income apartment buildings where they aren’t wanted or needed. It’s all part of Gov. Sununu’s plan to “mitigate” a supposed housing shortage. His plan is unconstitutional on its face.www.concordmonitor.com