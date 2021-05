It was just 177 years ago today, May 24, 1844, when Samuel Morse, a leader in the telegraph field and the man whom we get Morse Code from, demonstrated his invention to Congress. This was done while sitting in the Capitol building’s basement, which housed the Supreme Court. At the time, our Nation was continuously growing, and the idea of Manifest Destiny was spreading across the Nation like wildfire. However, though modern advances had continued to improve our society, the way of getting messages from point A to point B was still rudimentary, but Morse with his telegraph soon would give Congress and the world a fast and effective way of long-distance communication.