'Trading Nation' Traders Share Their High-Beta Picks

By Craig Jones
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Danielle Shay of Simpler Trading and Craig Johnson of Piper Sandler spoke about high-beta stocks they would buy. Johnson likes Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC). He noticed a double bottom pattern on its chart and he said that a close above $76 would start another leg higher. The size of the setup on the chart suggests an upside potential of around 50%, with a measured move objective of $110, said Johnson. The company also had a great earnings print in April and it raised its guidance, he added.

