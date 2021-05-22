newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Biopharma Company Faces Pressure to Trim Costs and Maximize Value for Shareholders

By Kenneth Squire, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompany: Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Business: Alkermes is a biopharmaceutical company that researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases. The company is also developing LYBALVI (olanzapine/samidorphan), an oral atypical antipsychotic drug candidate for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; and nemvaleukin alfa, an engineered fusion protein to expand tumor-killing immune cells and to avoid the activation of immunosuppressive cells.

www.nbcsandiego.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shareholder Value#Drugs#Genzyme#A Value#Pharmaceutical Company#Pharmaceutical Products#Portfolio Investments#Financial Products#Stock Options#Alkermes Plc#Aristada#Trevicta#Vumerity#Lybalvi#Nemvaleukin Alfa#Icahn Capital#Biogen#Medimmune#Imclone#Adventrx Pharmaceuticals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sanofi
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Forbes

This Cloud Startup Raised $50 Million To Help Biopharma Companies Automate Quality Control

When a patient picks up a prescription from a pharmacy, there’s an expectation it will be safe and effective, given the strict regulation around drug approvals. That’s why managing the entire supply chain—from the ingredients that make up medicines to the packaging process—is tremendously important for the biopharma industry. But for some companies, that process is still paper-based, which is slow, harder to track, and error-prone. San Francisco, California-based Qualio, founder and CEO Robert Fenton, has developed a cloud platform to automate these quality control checks. This means drugs can get to market faster with a digital roadmap of all the steps along the manufacturing line, so that any issues that arise are easier to trace and take care of.
Agriculturefooddive.com

Vertical farming company Bowery raises $300M, valuing firm at $2.3B

Bowery Farming raised $300 million in a funding round that values the largest vertical farming company in the U.S. at $2.3 billion, the company said in a statement. Bowery will use the money to build more smart indoor farms, recruit and hire staff and support ongoing research and product innovation efforts to expand beyond leafy greens, kale and basil. The latest investment round was led by Fidelity Management & Research Company. Other investors include GV, the investment arm of Google, singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake and actress Natalie Portman.
Businessbenefitnews.com

For companies, the pressure's still on to fulfill diversity promises

The year 2021 is shaping up to set records for diversity proposals at U.S. company annual meetings. Nine out of 10 investors backed a call last month for IBM to produce an annual diversity report. Five other companies, including renewable energy firm First Solar and chemical giant DuPont de Nemours saw more than 80% of shareholders backing diversity proposals.
Marketssmarteranalyst.com

Bausch Health Prices $1.6 Billion New Notes to Refinance Debt

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) revealed the pricing of its new 4.875% senior secured notes due in 2028 worth $1.6 billion at 100% of the principal amount. Shares of the Quebec-based health care company have jumped 72.6% over the past year. The proceeds, along with available cash on the balance...
Marketspulse2.com

ANPC Stock Price: Over 6% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ANPC) increased by over 6% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ANPC) – a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection – increased by over 6% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that on May 17, 2021, its board of directors approved the company to establish a joint venture together with its founder and chairman Dr. Chris Chang Yu and certain other individuals to develop a new cancer treatment technology and associated products.
Energy IndustryFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Exxon faces shareholder fight

NEW YORK – ExxonMobil is facing a major challenge from a group of investors in one of the biggest fights a corporate boardroom has endured about its stance on climate change, an issue of rising urgency for many shareholders. The investor group is pushing to replace four of the oil...
Medical & BiotechForbes

Should You Buy BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock At $78?

We believe that BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock (NASDAQ: BMRN) is a good buying opportunity at the present time. BMRN stock trades near $78 currently and it is, in fact, down 19% from its pre-Covid high of around $97 in March 2020 – before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world. BMRN stock has had a volatile ride since last year. It rallied from levels of under $71 on March 23, 2020, when broader markets made the bottom, to levels of around $130 in mid-July 2020. This move was largely driven by the positive developments around Valrox - BioMarin’s gene therapy for Hemophilia A. However, BMRN stock plunged over 40% to levels of $73 toward the end of August, 2020. This decline also related to the company’s Hemophilia A treatment. The U.S. FDA issued a response letter asking the company’s for more data, which essentially meant a delay of around two years for the drug approval. BMRN stock has remained in the range of $70 and $90 since then. Given that the stock has corrected meaningfully to accommodate the delay in approval for its Hemophilia A treatment, we believe that BMRN stock now looks attractive at the current levels of around $78.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Strongbridge Biopharma Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Strongbridge Biopharma Plc Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - SBBP

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) - Get Report to Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is fair to Strongbridge shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, Strongbridge shareholders will receive 0.7840 shares of the combined company and 1 contingent value right ("CVR") for each Strongbridge share that they own. The CVR is worth up to $1.00 in cash or stock of the combined company upon achievement of certain triggering events.
MarketsInvestorPlace

Rocket Companies Is Under Pressure From Interest Rate Hike Concerns

Throughout the last year after its initial public offering, Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) stock trended in the $20 – $21.50 range. RKT stock peaking on March 2 is an exception. Shares reached $41.10, albeit for less than a day, after the company issued a special dividend. The announcement squeezed short sellers,...
Medical & Biotechatlantanews.net

Bio-pharma Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Pfizer, Amgen, Bayer AG

Latest released the research study on Global Bio-pharma Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Bio-pharma Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Bio-pharma. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Pfizer Inc (United States),F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland),Johnson & Johnson Services (United States),Sanofi (France),Amgen (United States),AbbVie (United States),Merck & Co. Inc (United States),Biogen Idec (United States),Bayer AG (Germany),Eli Lilly and Company (United States),Novartis AG (Switzerland),GlaxoSmithKline Plc (United Kingdom).
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) to Acquire Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) in Stock and CVR Transaction

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable drug formulations, and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (Nasdaq: SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Xeris will acquire Strongbridge for stock and contingent value rights ("CVRs"). The agreement, including the maximum aggregate amount payable under the CVRs, values Strongbridge at approximately $267 million based on the closing price of Xeris Shares of $3.47 on May 21, 2021 and Strongbridge's fully diluted share capital. The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, with the exception of Jeffrey W. Sherman, M.D., a director in common to both companies, who abstained from the voting, is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions. Upon close of the transaction, the businesses of Xeris and Strongbridge will be combined under a new entity to be called Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. ("Xeris Biopharma Holdings").
Industryatlantanews.net

Onychomycosis Market Research Report 2030: Industry Analysis, Drugs, Epidemiology and Key Companies by DelveInsight | Moberg Pharma, Blueberry Therapeutics, Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, Pfizer and Others

DelveInsight's Onychomycosis Market Insights Report offers a detailed analysis of Disease, its causes, symptoms, diagnostics modalities, and treatment options. The report also offers comprehensive insights into Onychomycosis market size, epidemiology, emerging therapies, market drivers, market barriers, ongoing Onychomycosis clinical trials, collaboration in the space, and key pharmaceutical companies actively pushing the growth of Onychomycosis market size forward in the 7MM [US, EU5(Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy) and Japan].
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Top UDG shareholder says private equity bid undervalues company

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The largest shareholder in London-listed UDG Healthcare [UDG.L] said a $3.7 billion offer for the company from private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice was “opportunistic and significantly undervalues UDG and its prospects”. Allianz Global Investors, which has an 8.6% holding in UDG, said it was “minded...
Fort Worth, TXbizjournals

IPO values Oatly oat milk company at $10B

Oatly Group AB yesterday priced its initial public offering of shares at $17 for a valuation of $10 billion. The stock will trade on the Nasdaq exchange starting today with the ticker OTLY. The oat milk company plans to sell 84.4 million shares, raising $1.43 billion, MarketWatch reported. The offering...
Businessbradfordtoday.ca

Shaw shareholders overwhelmingly approve of selling company to Rogers Communications

CALGARY — Shaw Communications Inc. shareholders voted Thursday in favour of a proposed sale of the company to Rogers Communications Inc. for $26-billion, including debt. The favourable vote, supported by the founding family that controls Shaw and its Freedom Mobile service, was expected. But is near the beginning of a long approval process that is expected to continue into the first half of 2022.
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

Shell shareholders increase pressure for further climate action

LONDON – Royal Dutch Shell shareholders overwhelmingly backed the company’s energy transition strategy on Tuesday, but increased support for a second climate resolution filed by an activist group pointed to growing pressure to tackle climate change. A non-binding resolution submitted by Shell with the support of a large group of...
EnvironmentPosted by
newschain

Shell shareholders voice concerns over company’s green plans

Shell shareholders have voiced concerns over the company’s environmental plan amid worries it does not go far enough in cutting carbon emissions. More than one in 10 shareholder votes were cast against a resolution at the company’s annual general meeting that had set out Shell’s energy transition strategy It came despite backing from an influential green pressure group.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. Mails Information Circular For Special Meeting Of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (" Supreme", the " Company" or " we") (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) is pleased to announce that it has mailed a management information circular (the " Information Circular") and related proxy materials for the special meeting of Supreme shareholders (" Supreme Shareholders") to be held virtually on June 10, 2021 (the " Supreme Meeting") to obtain Supreme Shareholder approval of the plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement") with Canopy Growth Corporation (" Canopy") pursuant to which, among other things, Canopy will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Supreme (" Supreme Shares"), which was previously announced on April 8, 2021 (the " Transaction").
Buying Carsaltondailynews.com

Rental Car Companies Facing Shortages

If you plan on renting a car anytime soon, the Better Business Bureau warns you to be prepared for sticker shock. In many cases the prices have gone through the roof as companies sold off a lot of their fleet at the start of the pandemic. Now there is a vehicle shortage.