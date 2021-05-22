newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

$16,000 Stimulus Payment: You Are Two Steps Away

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 4 days ago

Ethen Kim Lieser

Stimulus Payment,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DHEGl_0a7wdXzZ00

Thanks to President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, those who pay out of pocket for child care services in 2021 can eventually claim those expenses in tax credits up to $16,000.

$16,000 Stimulus Payment: You Are Two Steps Away

Here's What You Need to Remember: White House officials have said that the reach of the benefits will be expansive—estimating that households representing more than sixty-five million children, or nearly 90 percent of all children in the country, will receive the payments via direct deposit, paper checks, or debit cards.

The $1,400 coronavirus stimulus checks and the child tax credits might be grabbing most of the headlines these days—but know that cash-strapped parents could also be eligible to receive $8,000 or $16,000 for child care expenses.

Thanks to President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan , those who pay out of pocket for child care services in 2021 can eventually claim those expenses in tax credits up to $16,000—$8,000 for one child and the maximum for two or more children.

To qualify for the full tax credit, a household’s adjusted gross income must be below $125,000. If the income surpasses that amount, the tax credits will phase out at 50 percent—meaning that instead of receiving the full $8,000, these people will get $4,000.

More from The National Interest Really Bad News: Joe Biden Isn’t Pushing for a Fourth Stimulus Payment Wonderful: Joe Biden Created a New Unemployment Tax Credit ‘Stimulus’ Debts vs. Stimulus Checks: When Can Your Money Be Taken Away?

The rate phases down again to 20 percent for individuals earning $183,000 and will stay at 20 percent until the income hits $400,000. Keep in mind that the rate completely phases out for those earning $438,000 or more.

Since one can’t claim the deduction until they file taxes next year, it is best to start gathering all the necessary forms to make the process easier. Any receipts, forms, or documents outlining what an individual paid toward nannies, babysitters, daycare, camps, and related transportation should be kept.

During the next tax season, eligible parents can then just complete Form 2441 and attach it to their tax returns.

Be aware that these child and dependent care credits are different from the expanded child tax credits, which will start being paid out to eligible families on July 15.

Through Biden’s legislation, these parents are able to collect as much as $3,600 per year for a child under the age of six and up to $3,000 for children between ages six and seventeen. Broken down further, this means that qualified parents can receive a $250 or $300 payment each month through the end of the year.

White House officials have said that the reach of the benefits will be expansive—estimating that households representing more than sixty-five million children, or nearly 90 percent of all children in the country, will receive the payments via direct deposit, paper checks, or debit cards.

“The American Rescue Plan is delivering critical tax relief to middle class and hard-pressed working families with children. With today’s announcement, about 90 percent of families with children will get this new tax relief automatically, starting in July,” Biden said in a prepared statement.

“While the American Rescue Plan provides for this vital tax relief to hard working families for this year, Congress must pass the American Families Plan to ensure that working families will be able to count on this relief for years to come. For working families with children, this tax cut sends a clear message: help is here,” he added.

Ethen Kim Lieser is a Minneapolis-based Science and Tech Editor who has held posts at Google, The Korea Herald, Lincoln Journal Star, AsianWeek, and Arirang TV. Follow or contact him on LinkedIn . This article first appeared earlier this year.

Image: Reuters.

View All 18 Commentsarrow_down
National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus#Tax Credits#Tax Deduction#Payment Cards#Direct Deposit#Taxes#American Rescue Plan#White House#Science And Tech Editor#The Korea Herald#Lincoln Journal Star#Asianweek#Arirang Tv#Linkedin#Reuters#Critical Tax Relief#Money#Child Care Expenses#Amount#Debit Cards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Google
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
KFI AM 640

Secret Stimulus Check Coming But You Have To Ask For It To Get It

When President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law in March, many Americans were excited because it meant they would be getting a third stimulus check, this one for $1,400, but what they didn't realize is that the bill offers a lot more than that. Millions are learning that they will be getting a lot more money in the form of monthly checks thanks to the federal child tax credit included in the act, yet there is another way for Americans struggling financial to get money from the government.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Biden targets crypto in tax clampdown

Transfers of cryptocurrencies worth more than $10,000 (£7,000) are at the centre of a crackdown by Joe Biden’s administration.A report from the US treasury late last week warned that crypto transfers of $10,000 could need to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service (IRL) in future.It follows concerns about tax evasion and transparency with cryptocurrencies including Dodgecoin, Etherum and Bitcoin.All three cryptocurrencies crashed in value in recent days, before rebounding on Monday, after a crackdown by China on mining and trading. “As with cash transactions,” US treasury officials wrote, “businesses that receive cryptoassets with a fair-market value of more...
Personal FinanceCNBC

Pay down your student loans or wait for forgiveness? A financial planner weighs in on the best next step

President Joe Biden's upcoming annual White House budget proposal won't include any student debt forgiveness, according to recent news reports. For nearly 43 million federal borrowers, Friday's news may be disappointing — especially given earlier moves by the Biden administration that suggested a major student loan cancellation policy could be forthcoming. In early April, Biden asked the U.S. Department of Education to review whether his executive authority gives him the ability to enact massive student loan forgiveness without congressional approval. This move gave millions of Americans a glimmer of hope, but we're still await to see the results of this report.
U.S. PoliticsBoston Globe

Social Security pays the same no matter where you live. Unemployment should, too

It’s the Big Idea of the early Joe Biden administration: Getting the country back to normal after the pandemic is just a start. That’s why the president is pitching a nearly $4 trillion national rehab project focused on new roads and universal broadband, free child care and community college, and aggressive action on climate change and income inequality.