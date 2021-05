Russian designer Igor Sikorsky was first to develop a giant, four-engine airplane with his Bolshoi Baltitsky in 1913 and ever since then the Russian aircraft industry has seen the regular emergence of designers who compulsively think big. The 1930s, a time when the Soviet Union’s industrial power was growing and dictator Josef Stalin was keen to show its achievements off to the rest of the world, was one such fertile environment for a crop of flying giants. Among those who took up the challenge with enthusiasm was Andrei Tupolev, whose efforts led to the ANT-20 and its improved successor, the ANT-20bis (shown here)—the largest airplanes of their time.