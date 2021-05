Jake Paul lays into Dana White about having done for fo boxing than White ever did. Jake Paul has been making his way through several call-outs by all different kinds of fighters. After his KO victory over Ben Askren, the YouTuber turned boxer seemed to have his choice of opponent. He was being called out by current UFC champions, former champions, current fighters from all different organizations and celebrities. Current champ Kamaru Usman is one man who thinks he should put Paul in his place inside the squared circle, but not if UFC president Dana White has any say.