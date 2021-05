It looks like more and more star quarterback Aaron Rodgers does not want anything to do with the Green Bay Packers. ESPN says Rodgers was among the group of Packers players who did not report to Lambeau Field for the start of organized team activities. Rodgers has usually participated in the offseason program and OTAs throughout his career. This is no surprise to the team, given that Rodgers wants to be traded. He did not participate in Phase 1, which the Packers held virtually for the previous four weeks, or Phase 2, which was held in person last week. However, the Packers say they have no desire to trade Rodgers and they want him to return for next season and beyond.