This is the 3rd group project from the Photography Books and Theory Facebook group and, if I do say so myself, another thoroughly interesting one!. This particular experiment was inspired by the book “Another Way of Telling” by John Berger and Jean Mohr. Inside they describe showing 9 individuals, 5 unrelated images that they had never seen before, and asked each one to describe what they saw and what they thought was going on. The results were pretty fascinating, as the reader after seeing the guesses we could read the real story and this is something I have tried to replicate here.