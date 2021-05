Straight out of the gate I have to mention that living in Rural Areas isn’t for everyone. Life moves a little bit slower. Most people say they can’t live in the reduced tempo of the countryside and require the lights and sounds of the City but that is until they wake up on a farm in Illinois and breathe for the first time. And soon often you realize you’re not the only one. Extensive research has shown that living in the country is beneficial for both one’s physical and mental well-being. While city living has numerous benefits not least of which is high-speed internet, you can have high-speed internet using nomad internet and enjoy the special something country life does to your body.