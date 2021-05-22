newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spearfish, SD

Lions Club donates bench to hatchery

Black Hills Pioneer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPEARFISH — The Spearfish Lions Club donated two benches to the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives to help celebrate their 125 year Anniversary in 2021. Pictured are Lions Club members back row from left: Tad Brewer, Ray Spellman, Aleisha Huppler, vice president of the Booth Society, Dan O’Neill, Blayne Pummel, and Carlos Martinez, hatchery manager. From row from left are: Karen Holzer executive director of the Booth Society, and Nancy Pummel Cole, assistant director of the Booth Society.

www.bhpioneer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spearfish, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Hatchery#Charity#The Spearfish Lions Club#The Booth Society#Hatchery Manager#Lions Club Members#Assistant Director
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Spearfish, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

7,000 masks made

SPEARFISH — When the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, makeSPACE temporarily closed its physical doors to the public. After consultations with local hospitals and clinics, they realized there was an immediate need for cloth masks for healthcare workers and patients. By the end of March, makeSPACE had launched the #MasksForMonument project to engage the community and provide supplies to produce masks and isolation gowns for area hospitals, clinics, and assisted living facilities.
Spearfish, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

Learning to honor the flag

SPEARFISH — On Monday, 149 first graders at West Elementary School had their first assembly of the school year to participate in the annual flag etiquette program. The Spearfish Honor Guard, the Black Hills Chapter of the American Legion Riders, and the Spearfish Unit 164 of the American Legion Auxiliary collaborated to provide a comprehensive flag education experience.
Spearfish, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

The arts are calling YOU to join in this summer

OPINION — The arts in South Dakota are alive this summer—and they are calling you to safely step into a renewed whirl of concerts, plays, performances and parks filled with arts opportunities. All over the state, summer programs are being announced and the activities that mark the arts season are...
Spearfish, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

Bronc Bird Buster Invitational

SPEARFISH — The Bronc Bird Buster Invitational will be held Saturday, June 5, at the Spearfish Trap Club. Registration is $20 per shooter, which includes cost of competition clays. Bring your own ammunition for four rounds (100 clays, plus any practice rounds you would like.) Practice will be available prior...
Spearfish, SDnewscenter1.tv

Run for Their Lives 5K

SPEARFISH, S.D. — On this Mother’s Day, local families and moms gathered to remember children they have lost, while trying to make sure no other parent endures that pain alone. Sunday marked the 13th annual Run for Their Lives 5K in Spearfish. Following the passing of her son, Lach, from...
Spearfish, SDkbhbradio.com

Laura LoCoco

Laura LoCoco, 31, of Spearfish and formerly of Rapid City, passed away on May 4, 2021 at home. Laura was born on July 7, 1989 in Turlock, California. She is the youngest of two children born of Stephen and Mary Ellen LoCoco. Laura, her brother Matthew, and Mary moved to Rapid City in 1990 to live with Mary’s parents.
Spearfish, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

NH churches adapt to COVID restrictions to reach broader audience, spread hope

NORTHERN HILLS — Before March 2020, Pastor Scott McKirdy had been trying to get online worship services started, but he was unsure about how to do it. He was among nearly all of the pastors in the Northern Hills who figured it out in a hurry, when the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily shut down public church services. Since then, he has ministered to his congregation online, in the parking lot, and in the church sanctuary — depending on the risk and number of COVID-19 cases.
Spearfish, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

Area free throw shooters excel at state

SPEARFISH — Four area boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 13 earned top-five honors at the South Dakota Knights of Columbus state free throw contest, held March 7 in Rapid City. Spearfish’s Megan Markovetz finished first in the girls’ 9-year-old division. She made 15 of 25 free...