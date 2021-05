Everyone loves a record-breaker. Fashion media continues to focus on historic sales like the recent Sakura Diamond $29.3 million auction price tag. However, business analytics pages point out that the real “gold” is not in the unique luxury items, but in costume jewelry. Currently valued at a shimmering $33 billion, the segment is projected to sustain a nearly 8% annual growth over the next five years. The only other industry expected to do similarly well is the post-pandemic global passenger air transport! A year of virtual coworking enhanced people’s appreciation for personal adornments as the trend for embracing freer self-expression continues to rise. Any lucrative niche is naturally highly competitive, but the saturation rate within the costume jewelry market can be disorienting. From your local farmer’s market artisans to celebrity jewelry, hi-tech bling, recycled feel-good pieces for a charitable cause, and even jewelry for pets. How does one differentiate among all the offers that literally glitter?! I could think of no better person to discuss this challenge than Ellie Vail, founder of an eponymous waterproof jewelry line that went from a few orders on Etsy in 2014 to retailing at Revolve, Urban Outfitters and other international outlets pre-covid to mastering e-commerce in 2021. How did a college drop-out without a design background create one of the hottest jewelry brands in recent fashion memory? As many hard-to-believe stories, it started with an unexpected insight at an unlikely place.