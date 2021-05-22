newsbreak-logo
Lead, SD

Marijuana policies brought to local level

By Wendy Pitlick, Jaci Conrad Pearson, Black Hills Pioneer
Black Hills Pioneer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEAD — The city of Lead wants to put dispensary licenses for medical marijuana on hold until the state has developed guidelines and rules for the new businesses, something that is slated to happen by Oct. 29. On Monday the Lead City Commission approved the first reading of the temporary...

