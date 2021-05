A new poll from South Dakota News Watch and the Chiesman Center for Democracy shows just how out of step Senator Al Novstrup and his anti-democracy party are with the general public with respect to citizens’ right to initiative. While Al and his Legislative Club had worked for decades to steadily erode our right to put laws to a direct vote of the people, the 500 South Dakotans surveyed by SDNW and Chiesman tend to say citizen ballot initiatives “are an important part of the democratic process” that the Legislautre should stop hamstringing: