Delicious Sparkling Vanilla Cherry Sugar-Free Lemonade

The sun is shining, the trees are blooming and I’m here for it! Oh my how I love summer. My deck becomes my private haven where I spend most of my time. I love getting cozy on my outdoor couch with a great book and a refreshing cold beverage. I may live in a fish bowl but my privacy deck panels and curtains keep anyone from seeing me when I close my eyes for a lovely summer nap. Seriously the best! As you know I have been eating a Paleo diet for the past six years to manage my Rheumatoid Arthritis. Since I don’t eat refined sugar, each year I like to find a new summer drink to have as a treat. And this year I was craving some yummy tart lemonade. So I came up with a Sparkling Vanilla Cherry Sugar-Free Lemonade that I’m excited to share with you.