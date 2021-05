If the Chicago Bulls were going to overcome the odds and make the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, they needed two things to happen this week. First, they needed help from one of the teams in front of them. They trail the 10th-place Washington Wizards (32-37) by three games after Tuesday night, but they no longer can catch the Indiana Pacers or Charlotte Hornets — who are tied for eighth at 33-36, four games ahead of the Bulls (29-40) — after the Pacers beat the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday and the Hornets lost to the Denver Nuggets.