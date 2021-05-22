Spearfish M.S. holds football camp

newsbreak-logo
By Dennis Knuckles, Black Hills Pioneer
Black Hills Pioneer
Cover picture for the articleSPEARFISH — The Spearfish Middle School wrapped up a week long football camp Friday, at its practice field in Spearfish. “This camp was for current sixth and seventh graders, so that kids that will be playing in our middle school program next year,” said Dalton Wademan, the Spearfish High School head football coach. “This camp is to get those kids ready to run our bread and butter. We simplify it a little bit, what they are running in seventh through 12th grade. We are running the same stuff.”

