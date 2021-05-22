newsbreak-logo
D&D: Want To Crank Up The Tension? Use Rests Sparingly

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe real power fantasy of D&D is that you can reliably get a good night’s rest, and wake up feeling refreshed the next day. Here’s how to play in to that. When it comes to adventuring, there’s nothing quite like being well-rested to get the job done. If you were playing a video game designed in the last two decades, I can all but guarantee a rest mechanic was in play at some point. Same goes for bonuses from eating food–MMOs might have popularized the idea of “rest XP” but even in D&D, a good night’s sleep and a full meal are all a group of adventurers need before they are ready to take on gods and monsters. In 5th edition, even an hour’s rest and relaxation can take a group of spent, wounded adventurers, and transform them into a fighting force ready to take on whatever final boss you hope will last more than one round of combat this time. I’m talking, of course, about Rests in Dungeons and Dragons.

