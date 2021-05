The UFC is back in Las Vegas with a UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex after another awesome pay-per-view. There are two former UFC champions in action. Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbradnt takes on Rob Font in the main event, and former strawweight champion Carla Esparza takes on Yan Xiaonan in what is most likely a No. 1 contender fight. However, if you look past the main and co-main event, there are some under-the-radar storylines.