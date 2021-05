Sam Houston State scored a touchdown with 16 seconds left as they edged South Dakota State 23-21 Sunday in the F-C-S national championship game in Frisco, Texas. Freshman Isaiah Davis led the Jackrabbits with 178 yards rushing and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead 85-yard run with five minutes left. It was the first national football title for Sam Houston, while SDSU reached the title game for the first time and ended with an 8-2 overall record this season.