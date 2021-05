Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt takes on rising contender Rob Font in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt on Saturday. Their clash tops the main UFC fight card that is set to start at 7 p.m. ET, and the winner could be in line for a title shot in the top-heavy division. The fourth-ranked Garbrandt is a former champion who is looking to reenter the title picture following a stretch in which injuries and losses derailed his career. The fourth-ranked Font could state his case for a title shot by earning his fourth consecutive victory against world-class competition.