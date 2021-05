LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-Financial advice is something many people are looking for these days, and some of us are turning to the internet to do so. However, Our financial expert says it's best to have three people on your financial team. First our financial expert Nick Royer says you should have a an account that you trust. That way they are getting you the biggest return on your taxes. Second you should have an estate attorney. This is someone who can help you with your power of attorney or creating your will. The third person you should have on your team is a financial advisor that can tie all of your assets together. Our financial expert says while it may seem like you don't need all three, it will help you build more wealth in the long run.