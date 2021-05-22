UFC Vegas 27 predictions
We could have two new No. 1 contenders after this Saturday and yet it doesn’t feel that way, does it?. Perhaps it’s because we’re hitting the end of a seven-week stretch of UFC events, but the UFC Vegas 27 main event between top bantamweight contender Rob Font and former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt hasn’t exactly had the MMA world buzzing. That’s not even mentioning the co-main event between Yan Xiaonan and Carla Esparza, the winner of which has to be considered the rightful next challenger for strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.www.mmafighting.com