Sailor accused of tracking and murdering woman he was “obsessed” with
A sailor earlier this month gunned down a woman he may have been “obsessed” with and had been tracking via her cellphone GPS data, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Clifton Jerome Taylor III, 19, is charged with second-degree murder and using a gun illegally in the April 25 shooting death of 19-year-old Haniah Sturdivant outside a Titustown area apartment complex, less than a half-mile south from Naval Station Norfolk.americanmilitarynews.com