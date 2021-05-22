newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport News, VA

Newport News jail substance abuse treatment breaks new ground

By Dave Ress, Daily Press
Posted by 
Daily Press
Daily Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZGjQ1_0a7wbkRi00
Michael Jones talks about the Newport News city jail's medication assistance treatment for substance abuse. Dave Ress

Inmates sometimes talk about what they’ll do when they get out — and for Michael Jones, that generally involved drinking that first, of many, beers.

He was a drinker for 40 years, since he was 15, and the drying out in several jail trips were never enough to break his addiction.

But earlier this year, Charlotte Graham, a recovery case manager with the Newport News Sheriff’s Office, mentioned a new option — a medication-assisted treatment addition to the city jail’s substance abuse program.

“I wasn’t too sure at first,” he said. “I didn’t like the idea of getting a shot.”

But that shot — part of the wrap-around services both in jail and out that Graham coordinated — got him over the hump.

“Before, the minute I got out, it’s ‘where’s the store, where’s the 7-Eleven’ where I could get a beer, before I saw the kids, before I saw the wife,” he said. “Force clean never worked for me ...

“With the shot, the craving is just gone ... I don’t feel it.”

Paying for medication is a big expense for Virginia jails, and they’re generally not thrilled about adding to the list.

Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan said he wanted to try something new to stop a revolving door for those, like Jones, who repeatedly land in jail while intoxicated, charged with misdemeanors. He put up some of the jail’s limited funds, won a federal grant and convinced Alkermes Inc., the maker of a naltrexone extended-release shot used in medication-assisted treatment programs.

The shot is not a silver bullet. It is just a step in a program that starts in the jail’s substance abuse therapy pod, where inmates who volunteer to make the effort work with counselors and 12-step groups, and take on a lot of homework reading and learning about the disease of substance abuse.

“There’s a lot of reading,” Jones said. “But then, it’s jail. There’s time.”

The shot comes when an inmate is 30 days from release.

All the while, Graham is working the connections Morgan and the Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board have forged over the years in order to line up a place to live and a connection with counselors for the months after release.

She and the board arrange for follow-up shots and the medical monitoring that determines how long the once-a-month injections should continue. They figure out how to pay for it — Medicaid, private insurance or simply by digging into the board’s funds for the indigent.

For Jones, that’s meant staying in a transitional housing facility with others recovering from addictions.

“That’s another big difference,” he said. “Before, I’d just go back to what I was doing.”

But unlike returning to neighborhoods he knew, and people who expected him to stay drunk, transitional housing is different.

“It’s zero tolerance ... you can get tested any time,” he said. “We all help each other along.”

Graham and the community services board connected him with a peer support specialist — someone who knows first-hand what it takes to recover from addiction.

“He calls me every day — Sundays, Saturdays,” Jones said. “He’s gone to church with me, even.”

Graham’s job doesn’t stop after program participants are released. They check in with her, testing to make sure they’re staying clean. She helps them find jobs and arrange for work clothing and transportation if that’s needed.

For Jones, it’s been like entering a whole new world.

“When you’re drunk, you don’t care. You’re bold, you say things to people. You don’t respect anyone,” he said.

“For me, that’s different. I respect people now.”

Dave Ress, 757-247-4535, dress@dailypress.com

Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
452
Followers
211
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Newport News, VA
Hampton, VA
Government
City
Hampton, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Newport News, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Newport News, VA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substance Abuse#Addiction Treatment#Medical Treatment#Alkermes Inc#Medicaid#Subscribe To Daily Press#2021 Daily Press#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Addictions#Virginia Jails#Drinking#Misdemeanors#Dave Ress Inmates#Counselors#12 Step Groups#Follow Up Shots#Church#Transitional Housing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Man is accused of killing a rookie Newport News police officer. His case is going to a grand jury.

Charges against a man accused of killing a rookie Newport News police officer advanced Tuesday after he waived his right to a probable cause hearing. As the hearing got underway at Newport News General District Court, prosecutors told a judge they were amending the pending murder charge against Vernon E. Green II and dropping two other charges. The remaining counts against Green — ...
Poquoson, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Poquoson child daycare destroyed in fire

A fire Saturday night ravaged Imagination Land Child Day Care in Poquoson. Firefighters were dispatched just before 10 p.m. to the daycare at 478 Wythe Creek Road. The building was fully involved when they arrived on scene, Deputy Fire Chief Mike Bryant said in an email. “We are devastated, heartbroken, and in absolute shock,” a Facebook post Sunday from Imagination Land said. The cause and ...
Hampton, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Hampton schools to hold student vaccination clinics Tuesday

Students 12 years and older will be able to get COVID-19 vaccines at four schools in Hampton on Tuesday. The clinics at Hunter B. Andrews PreK-8, Jones Magnet Middle, Phenix PreK-8 and Spratley Gifted center is open to students who are attending school in-person or virtually. Phenix’s clinic will run from 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m.; the other schools will be from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Which school students ...
York County, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Man who killed a York County bicyclist in 2018 hit-and-run sentenced to 4 years

A New Kent County man was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday in the hit-and-run death of a York County bicyclist nearly three years ago. Alexander M. Crosby, 28, got three years for involuntary manslaughter and one year for failing to stop at the October 2018 accident that left 50-year-old cyclist Brian Leonard Utne dead. “You showed absolute disregard for the man who was on the ...
Portsmouth, VARichmond.com

Former inmate, exonerated of rape and released from prison May 3, dies

Calvin Wayne Cunningham, wrongfully convicted of a 1979 rape and who was released from prison May 3 seriously ill with cancer, died Monday morning, said his daughter, Alicia Randall, of Portsmouth. Cunningham, 68, was exonerated in 2011 of his Newport News rape and burglary convictions as part of Virginia’s post-conviction...
Virginia StateWSLS

Attorneys: Virginia man shot by deputy was in mental health crisis

GROTTOES, Va. – A Virginia public defender’s office says a man who was recently fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy was suffering from a mental health crisis at the time. The News Leader reports the Staunton Public Defender’s Office released a statement Saturday about the fatal shooting a day earlier of Jeffrey J. Bruce.
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

‘I believe he may have helped save lives’: Good Samaritan stops suspect after gunfire exchanged in Port Warwick

A fugitive Tuesday morning in Newport News was stopped by a private citizen near Port Warwick after he exchanged fire with a police officer, Police Chief Steve Drew said. Police were searching for a man who was wanted on charges from York and James City counties. He was reported having been seen in an apartment complex near Port Warwick, off of Thimble Shoals Boulevard. Deston Coward, 22, of ...
Hampton, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Hampton hires new police chief from Pennsylvania with 3 decades of community policing experience

After an eight-month search, Hampton has hired a new police chief who brings three decades of community policing experience, City Manager Mary Bunting announced Monday. Mark Talbot, the police chief in Norristown, Pennsylvania, will assume command of Hampton’s 314 sworn officers in the department of 376 total staff on July 6. Talbot will be paid $180,000. “I believe that a successful police ...
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Newport News wants to connect you with your missing money

Newport News is connecting people with their missing money. City treasurer Marty Eubank is partnering with the Virginia Department of Treasury from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday to host an Unclaimed Property Virtual Call Event. It’s the first such event in Newport News. “This event is free, there is no risk, you just call the number to find out if you have any unclaimed assets ...
Virginia StateWJLA

2 men fatally stabbed in altercation in Virginia, authorities say

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of two men in an altercation in Hampton. News outlets report that police said first responders called to a Shell Road on Sunday afternoon found two men with stab wounds. A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.
Hampton, VApilotonline.com

2 men, ages 19 and 66, die in Hampton stabbings

Two men died Sunday afternoon from stab wounds after an altercation in Hampton. Dispatchers were called about the incident at 4:51 p.m. in the 2300 block of Shell Road. When police arrived, they found a 66-year-old man with stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.
Hampton, VAMorning Times

Hampton announces new police chief

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Hampton is getting a new police chief who brings 30 years of experience in law enforcement. News outlets report that the city announced Monday that Mark Talbot, the police chief in Norristown, Pennsylvania, will assume command in July. Assistant Police Chief Kenneth Ferguson has been serving as interim chief since Terry Sult retired in April.
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

New funding to make Newport News behavioral health docket largest in the state

The Newport News General District Court behavioral health docket — a program that provides services and support to mentally ill defendants — is about to become the largest of its kind in the state. General District Judge Matthew W. Hoffman, who presides over the docket, gave a presentation in April to the City Council about the docket’s first three years. Afterward, the council altered the ...
Virginia StateDuluth News Tribune

Virginia homicide suspect accused of assaulting same victim in September

A Virginia man charged Friday with fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend was set to enter a plea Monday in an earlier domestic violence case involving the same woman, according to court records. Derek Edward Malevich, 40, was charged in September with shoving, punching and strangling Kristen Ann Bicking, who was found...
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Mother accused of stabbing baby to death also lost infant daughter in 2012. Police now are reviewing that case.

Newport News police are reviewing the 2012 death of an infant of the mother now accused of killing one of her children this week. Police Chief Steve Drew said Thursday that he’s having detectives look into that 7-month baby girl’s sudden death nine years ago. “It’s always good to put second eyes on it,” Drew said of the prior case. “I just want to go back and look.” Sarah Whitney Ganoe, 35, is ...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Press

Navy divers from Little Creek set up a New York vaccination site. After 13 weeks, they’re coming home.

After 13 weeks in New York City’s medically-underserved Jamaica neighborhood, the Little Creek-based sailors from Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 2 and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2, like the Navy medical team they supported, came to feel a part of the community. Now, however, they’re coming home. They turned the vaccination site they set up back to New York state authorities on Tuesday. ...
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Hampton, VAWTOP

Police: 2 men fatally stabbed in altercation in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are investigating after two men were fatally stabbed in an altercation in Hampton. News outlets report that police said first responders called to a Shell Road on Sunday afternoon found two men with stab wounds. A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a...
Virginia StateWTOP

Prince George’s Co. teacher arrested for assault in Virginia park

A Maryland man arrested on assault charges at a popular Virginia park last week is an elementary school teacher, according to Prince George’s County Public Schools. A spokesperson said that since 2014, Michael Pruden has taught at Allenwood Elementary School in Camp Springs; Apple Grove Elementary School in Fort Washington; Samuel Chase Elementary School in Temple Hills; and Valley View Elementary School in Oxon Hill.