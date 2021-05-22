Newport News jail substance abuse treatment breaks new ground

Inmates sometimes talk about what they’ll do when they get out — and for Michael Jones, that generally involved drinking that first, of many, beers.

He was a drinker for 40 years, since he was 15, and the drying out in several jail trips were never enough to break his addiction.

But earlier this year, Charlotte Graham, a recovery case manager with the Newport News Sheriff’s Office, mentioned a new option — a medication-assisted treatment addition to the city jail’s substance abuse program.

“I wasn’t too sure at first,” he said. “I didn’t like the idea of getting a shot.”

But that shot — part of the wrap-around services both in jail and out that Graham coordinated — got him over the hump.

“Before, the minute I got out, it’s ‘where’s the store, where’s the 7-Eleven’ where I could get a beer, before I saw the kids, before I saw the wife,” he said. “Force clean never worked for me ...

“With the shot, the craving is just gone ... I don’t feel it.”

Paying for medication is a big expense for Virginia jails, and they’re generally not thrilled about adding to the list.

Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan said he wanted to try something new to stop a revolving door for those, like Jones, who repeatedly land in jail while intoxicated, charged with misdemeanors. He put up some of the jail’s limited funds, won a federal grant and convinced Alkermes Inc., the maker of a naltrexone extended-release shot used in medication-assisted treatment programs.

The shot is not a silver bullet. It is just a step in a program that starts in the jail’s substance abuse therapy pod, where inmates who volunteer to make the effort work with counselors and 12-step groups, and take on a lot of homework reading and learning about the disease of substance abuse.

“There’s a lot of reading,” Jones said. “But then, it’s jail. There’s time.”

The shot comes when an inmate is 30 days from release.

All the while, Graham is working the connections Morgan and the Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board have forged over the years in order to line up a place to live and a connection with counselors for the months after release.

She and the board arrange for follow-up shots and the medical monitoring that determines how long the once-a-month injections should continue. They figure out how to pay for it — Medicaid, private insurance or simply by digging into the board’s funds for the indigent.

For Jones, that’s meant staying in a transitional housing facility with others recovering from addictions.

“That’s another big difference,” he said. “Before, I’d just go back to what I was doing.”

But unlike returning to neighborhoods he knew, and people who expected him to stay drunk, transitional housing is different.

“It’s zero tolerance ... you can get tested any time,” he said. “We all help each other along.”

Graham and the community services board connected him with a peer support specialist — someone who knows first-hand what it takes to recover from addiction.

“He calls me every day — Sundays, Saturdays,” Jones said. “He’s gone to church with me, even.”

Graham’s job doesn’t stop after program participants are released. They check in with her, testing to make sure they’re staying clean. She helps them find jobs and arrange for work clothing and transportation if that’s needed.

For Jones, it’s been like entering a whole new world.

“When you’re drunk, you don’t care. You’re bold, you say things to people. You don’t respect anyone,” he said.

“For me, that’s different. I respect people now.”

