Grizz Gaming Advances to Quarterfinals of the Tip-Off Tournament
With a new mentality in Memphis, could Grizz Gaming fight their way through a tough pool play featuring Hawks Talon GC and Raptors Uprising GC?. The first half, Grizz Gaming came out like a team that hadn’t played all night versus a team in Hawks Talon GC that had won their first two games. Grizz Gaming trailed the Hawks 17-14 at the end of one, and they fell behind by double-digits in the second quarter. Following a 21-14 second quarter, which the Grizz lost, they trailed 38-28 at the half, and it honestly could’ve been worse. The Grizz would need a huge second half from their two cornerstone guys.www.grizzlybearblues.com