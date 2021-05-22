Grizz Gaming Advances to Quarterfinals of the Tip-Off Tournament

Based on how their 2020 season ended, the Raptors of 2020-21 were a disappointment. Much of the reason for those deflated feelings, however, is due to things well beyond each individual player’s control. The team itself did not have much of a say in which players were brought to the squad or let go. They didn’t have much chance for input on moving to Tampa. And they certainly weren’t going out of their way to catch COVID and deal with the various health and safety issues that came from that. It’s disappointing, sure, but let’s keep our perspective here.