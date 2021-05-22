newsbreak-logo
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Game One Preview: Rematch Time

By Adam Paris
Brew Hoop
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a 72 game regular season, more than nine months since the Milwaukee Bucks last faced the Miami Heat with real stakes on the line, the two teams will match up once more. In what’s likely the most intriguing first round matchup on the East side of the bracket, the Bucks are hoping to prove they’ve advanced enough to topple a Heat team that took full advantage of their deficiencies last season. For Miami, they want to make up for a COVID-riddled season and defend their crown as tops in the East.

