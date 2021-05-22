newsbreak-logo
Music

Drake Previews New Song Ahead Of ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Release

thatgrapejuice.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake is once again pounding the promotional pavement for his upcoming ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album. For, the ‘What’s Next’ rapper has just shared a lengthy preview of a new song. Full story below…. Taking to Instagram, he shared the snippet alongside the caption, which seems to give away the song’s...

