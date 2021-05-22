Drake Previews New Song Ahead Of ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Release

J.Cole is finally out with the much-awaited album of his that the fans have been waiting for a long time for this new album and now it is finally here so the excitement of the fans is touching the roof right now and it seems like this is going to be the talk of this week that he has launched his new album and people must have already jumped on the song as many of them must be trying to decode the songs and are going to crack the meaning of the individual songs as there are going to be many easter eggs in the songs which the fans will be eager to find.