NHL

Quick Hits: The Come Back Soon Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
wingingitinmotown.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Glendening Wants to Come Back Too - Detroit News. “Wearing the winged wheel has been a dream since I first started playing hockey, and maybe even before,” Glendening said. “I never knew if it was going to be a reality, but it was something I always dreamed of. Every day I come to the rink to and get to put that sweater on, it’s a special day for me.

www.wingingitinmotown.com
NHLchatsports.com

Quick Hits: The Return from Injuries Edition

The veteran defenseman overcame the challenges of back surgery to appear in 47 games, and scored goals in back-to-back games the final weekend. DeKeyser’s resilience in the face of a career-threatening injury earned him the distinction of being the Detroit chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association nominee for the 2021 Masterton Trophy.
NHLchatsports.com

Quick Hits: The Playoffs Semi-Starting Edition

It’s back. Join us for bragging rights. “Is he ready to play in the NHL next year? Based on his size and his strength, I think so. But we’ll see,” Yzerman said. “He’ll be back for training camp next year and (we’ll) just see how he does at that point. We think he’s a very good prospect and he’s got a great attitude and tremendous potential, so we’ll see how he does through training camp, through the preseason and just continue to go one step at a time.”
NHLchatsports.com

Blues-Avalanche Game 4 Quick Hits: Quiet in Game 3, MacKinnon line comes through with three goals

Quick hitters from the Avalanche’s 5-2 Game 4 win at St. Louis on Sunday:. Avalanche star center Nathan MacKinnon was pointless in Game 3 and his wingers, Gabe Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen, were also quiet with just an assist apiece. But the line was again flying in its familiar fashion in Game 4, producing three of the club’s final four goals. Landeskog, from the goalmouth, made it 2-1 with a redirection off defenseman Sam Girard’s wrist shot from the point. Rantanen fed Girard up top after taking a pass from MacKinnon.
NHLCBS Sports

Blues' Vince Dunn: Out for Game 4

Dunn (upper body) won't play in Sunday's Game 4 against the Avalanche, per coach Craig Berube, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Dunn will miss a 15th consecutive game in what could well turn out to be the final game of St. Louis' season, as the Blues trail 3-0 in the series. If the Blues are able to keep their season alive, Dunn's next opportunity to play would come Tuesday in Colorado for Game 5.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

The Last of the Core: a Look at Who Remains from the Chicago Blackhawks Stanley Cup Rosters

With the retiring of Chicago Blackhawks fan favorite, Andrew Shaw, there are few NHL players from their Stanley Cup winning core. Including Shaw there have been three notable retirees from those cup winning days. Brent Seabrook stepped away due to injury earlier in the season, as did Corey Crawford before the season started. As the seasons progress the players from these rosters will become fewer and fewer. Let’s take a look at the Chicago Blackhawks Stanley Cup core and where they are today.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Canadiens' Caufield prepared to 'spark team' in Game 3 vs. Maple Leafs

BROSSARD, Que — This was a no-brainer, especially after the Montreal Canadiens scored just three goals through the first two games of this series with the Toronto Maple Leafs, which is tied 1-1. Cole Caufield, the 20-year-old who shattered scoring records with the United States National Development Program Team before completing two of the most prolific seasons ever seen from a Wisconsin Badger in the NCAA, is playing Game 3 for the Canadiens.
NHLmilwaukeesun.com

With Eric Staal out, Canadiens' Cole Caufield to play in Game 3

Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield will make his NHL playoff debut on Monday in Game 3 of the first-round North Division series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The rookie is just six weeks removed from winning the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in men's Division I hockey. A product of the Wisconsin hockey program, he made his NHL debut on April 26.
NHLdobberhockey.com

Ramblings – Fantasy Hockey outlooks/post-mortems on St. Louis and Washington players (May 24)

I don't think there are any more playoff drafts at this point, but just in case – you can pick up my Playoff Draft List here. Later this week I will set up the shop for pre-sale of next season's items. If you're a subscriber and the payment went through, then you're already signed up for those items as soon as they are ready to download. For anyone else – the Ultimate Fantasy Pack, the Keeper League Pack, etc. will go on sale later this week. Follow me on Twitter for the announcement. This all begins with the Fantasy Prospects Report which is planned for release on July 10, five weeks later than in usual years. The Fantasy Guide release date will be August 14, two weeks later than usual years – but since free agency opens July 28 instead of July 1 this year, that's a pretty fast turnaround. We won't even have a clear idea as to team rosters until August 6th or so.
NHLwiartonecho.com

Jack Todd: It's time for Canadiens to roll dice with Cole Caufield

At spring training in 2005, I was standing near the Washington Nationals dugout watching batting practice when I overheard Nationals GM Jim Bowden going over the lineup with one of his flunkies, deciding who would play and who would sit. Fifteen feet away, Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, the team’s...
NHLRotowire

DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series. Five games are on the docket Monday night, with the Jets and the Oilers playing the second half of back-to-back games. The Jets erased a three-goal, third-period deficit in Game 3 to take a 3-0 series lead. The Islanders will travel to Pittsburgh with a split 2-2 series. The Panthers will host the Lightning while down 3-1 to the defending champions. The Golden Knights have a home Game 5 with a 3-1 lead in hand, while the Maple Leafs and the Canadiens are tied up and heading to Montreal for Game 3.
NHLCBS Sports

Canadiens' Eric Staal: Sidelined for Game 3

Staal (undisclosed) is injured and won't play in Monday's Game 3 against the Maple Leafs, per coach Dominique Ducharme, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Ducharme didn't reveal the nature or severity of Staal's injury, but the veteran center will need to make a quick recovery with Game 4 on the horizon Tuesday. Cole Caufield will replace Staal in the lineup and make his postseason debut Monday.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Maple Leafs' William Nylander exuding confidence as hot streak continues

If you’re going to chase down a Stanley Cup while investing heavily in four forwards, you need those players to retain the ability to find another level when the team most needs it. The Toronto Maple Leafs are basically banking on the kind of performance they’ve received from William Nylander...
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Montreal Canadiens’ Center Eric Staal Injured

Montreal Canadiens center Eric Staal is injured and will be out for Game 3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Head coach Dominique Ducharme has decided to replace him with rookie Cole Caufield, who will make his Stanley Cup playoffs debut. Eric Staal Injured, Out for Game 3. While Staal has...
NHLThe Day

NHL roundup

The Florida Panthers entrusted their season to a rookie goalie making his playoff debut. Spencer Knight delivered, in a huge way. The 20-year-old Knight stopped 36 shots, MacKenzie Weegar and Patrick Hornqvist each had a goal and an assist, and the Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Monday night in Game 5 of their Central Division playoff series.
NHLRotowire

FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series. Cole Caufield couldn't help the Canadiens win, who scored just one goal in a loss. They'll be looking to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole in the series against the Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. EDT), whose top stars are all performing well, and Jack Campbell has been as good as he was during the season.
NHLNHL

TOR@MTL: Game 3 Recap

MONTREAL - The Canadiens were edged 2-1 by the Maple Leafs on Monday night at the Bell Centre. The big story coming into the game was the playoff debut of rookie Cole Caufield, who watched the previous two contests from the press box as a healthy scratch. It was the...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Toronto beats Montreal at their own game; Leafs vs. Habs - Game 4

UPDATE - Sheldon Keefe said in his media availability that Jack Campbell will go in Game 4, and that Nick Foligno will not play. The Toronto Maple Leafs relied on their high-powered offense and providing some pushback against the more physical Montreal Canadiens to even their best-of-seven series last weekend, but in Game 3 of their first round match the Leafs relied on limiting opportunities to preserve a slim one-goal lead in a 2-1 victory at the Bell Centre on Monday.
NHLwestislandblog.com

Maples Leaf Take the Lead in the Third Game of the Playoff Series

Montreal Canadiens were denied a lead in their third game of the playoff series by the Toronto Maple Leafs, who won 2-1 on Monday. Morgan Rielly scored the winning goal, and Jack Campbell made 27 saves. William Nylander also scored for Toronto- who haven’t won a playoff series since 2004....
NHLbarrie360.com

Leafs take 2-1 series lead with 2-1 win in Montreal

The Maple Leafs took a 2-1 lead on the Canadiens in their NHL playoff with a 2-1 win last night in Montreal. Nick Suzuki put the Habs on the board first; Nylander – with his third in as many games – and Reilly were the goal-getters for the Leafs. Jack...