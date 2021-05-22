These Dress & Sneakers Outfits Will Be In My Rotation All Summer Long

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As people are getting vaccinated and the world is slowly starting to return to a sense of “normalcy” (whatever that is), many of the weddings that were supposed to take place in 2020 will be held this summer. If you’re like me, the thought alone of going anywhere post-pandemic—let alone a fancy event like a wedding—is really stressful. I’ve been wearing nothing but pajamas and sweats for the past year, and now you expect me to put on makeup? A dress? Heels?!