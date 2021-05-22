These Dress & Sneakers Outfits Will Be In My Rotation All Summer Long
I haven’t always been the most practical of dressers, especially when it comes to shoe choices. I mean, who hasn’t chosen to wear their new strappy sandals — knowing they’ll give you the most horrendous blisters — simply because they go with your outfit? I’m definitely down to make sacrifices for fashion, but I don’t know how much more my feet can take. This summer, I’m giving my toes a break by working some dress and sneakers outfits into my rotation.www.thezoereport.com