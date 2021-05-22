newsbreak-logo
In David Yoon's New Novel, Resetting The Internet To 'Version Zero'

NPR
Cover picture for the articleEverybody jokes about just doing away with the Internet after some data hack, service outage or other frustration reveals how much of our lives revolve around it. As David Yoon writes in his new novel about a fictitious platform called Wren — and only the name may be fictitious:. Everyone...

