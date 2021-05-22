Media's narrative about police makes the job harder, chief says

CLINTON — The media narrative about police is making officers’ jobs more difficult, said Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion following the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin last month.

Gyrion “watched bits” of the Derek Chauvin trial, he said. “I think the use of force was excessive.” Police officers have to constantly assess situations, and the Minnesota officers should have assessed George Floyd’s condition and altered their behavior, Gyrion said.

Even as a new police officer, Gyrion was never trained to grab someone by the neck or throat, he said. Some police departments have had policies that allow depression of the carotid artery, Gyrion said, presumably to cause the subject to pass out and stop resisting.

Gyrion has not worked for such a department.

But police are human. “They’re going to make mistakes,” said Gyrion. That will never stop. But that doesn’t mean police are generally abusive.

Floyd’s color and the color of the police officer don’t matter, Gyrion said. “The tragedy is that it happened at all.”

But division between the races and between police and minority communities is made worse because of the national narrative that prioritizes race in every incident. “Excessive use is bad regardless of skin color,” Gyrion said.

A 27-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, Gyrion has experience in racial division. Chicago is one of the most segregated cities in the United States, he said.

Understanding what’s going on in a police officer’s mind is impossible to convey to the general public, said Gyrion. You can’t understand “unless you’ve chased someone down a dark alley with a gun.”

It’s hard to convey that emotion to someone who’s never been in that position. It’s hard to put into your perception, Gyrion said.

It’s easy to watch a situation in slow motion and stop the video several times. That’s not an advantage that officers have in real time. “It’s not fair,” said Gyrion.

“Police forces today are being painted with a broad brush,” said Gyrion. “It makes every interaction difficult.”

Minorities are being told that the police are out to get them, Gyrion said. And it’s not true. “What we do hasn’t changed,” he said. But people’s perception of what police do has changed.

People react with feelings to what they see and read, but feelings don’t control how police do their jobs, Gyrion said.

One of the tools Gyrion uses to monitor his officers is real-time body cameras. Gyrion can watch body cam footage from his officers live, and he does so regularly so he can correct any inappropriate behavior immediately.

Gyrion recently watched a traffic stop of an African American, he said. The officer did everything correctly, he said, but the driver’s reaction was different than before the George Floyd incident because of negative images of the police that people are being fed, he said.

The national media narrative has encouraged people to resist arrest, Gyrion said. “It emboldens them to try to resist the police.” That makes more force necessary on the part of police when making an arrest.

“Sometimes it takes force to enforce the law,” said Gyrion. But criminals know that they will be supported by the part of the community that hates police.

“It’s a vicious, vicious cycle,” Gyrion said.

Gyrion remembers being assigned to crowd control on horseback during a clash between the Ku Klux Klan and the Black Panthers. His job was to protect both sides. “I serve the public,” said Gyrion. “All the public.”

The people Gyrion stopped while on patrol were always Black people, he said, because only Blacks were there. When the Chicago PD decided it had to prove that it was disproportionately stopping Black people, the department required officers had to note the color of the people they stopped.

Gyrion’s beat was Englewood, a community of underprivileged Blacks. Gyrion couldn’t stop white people. There were none. “They’re all Black,” he said.

But stopping Black people who were doing something wrong was not his only job. Gyrion’s job was to protect the Black people in his community as well.

“The good people want the police,” said Gyrion. “They don’t want the gangbangers on the corner.”

They don’t want people shooting up their neighborhoods, or a young girl getting shot at a drive-thru at McDonalds, said Gyrion, referencing Jaslyn Adams, a 7-year-old girl who was shot while in the car in the drive-thru lane of a McDonald’s on Chicago’s West Side last month.

Gyrion was a lieutenant when he left the Chicago PD in 2014. He spent a year in West Liberty before becoming Clinton police chief in September 2015.

“This has been a breath of fresh air,” said Gyrion. Police have community backing here.

In Chicago, police are treated more like an occupying army, Gyrion said. People see police as the enemy. That sentiment is going nationwide now, and police will never have the cooperation of the community, he said.

In 1992, Chicago tried to initiate community policing, Gyrion said. The police department made the beats smaller. Gyrion patrolled an area of four blocks by four blocks. He was charged with establishing a relationship with the community.

When Gyrion and his white partner got out of their car to engage the community, “You could hear the doors slamming and the windows locking,” Gyrion said.

No one wanted to get to know the white officers. “For generations they saw the police as the enemy.”

The belief has gone nationwide, said Gyrion, and it doesn’t help. It makes things worse.

What they tried to do in Chicago was based on well-meaning tactics, but it only works if the community buys into it, said Gyrion. “People do that here.”

Despite the hatred for police filling traditional media and social media, Gyrion has no trouble finding police officers for the Clinton Police Department. “We’ve been lucky. We’re getting young people who still want to do good.”

They don’t do it for the pay. “You do it to serve your community,” Gyrion said. If the community hates you, you have no reward. That’s why police officers have high rates of suicide, Gyrion said.

Gyrion’s father was a police sergeant who spent 33 years on the Chicago police force. Gyrion remembers writing a glowing tribute to his father while in elementary school, because he was proud of his dad.

Today, police don’t have that respect. “They’re being forced to be ashamed of what they do,” Gyrion said.

Policing is still a noble profession, and officers can put up with what they have to deal with every day if they have family and a community supporting them, said Gyrion. But if they have nowhere to go, they have a hard time dealing with the stress of the job.

“After George Floyd [was killed], we went out and visited with people,” Gyrion said. Clinton police met with community groups and church groups and explained that what they see on television “is not our reality.” It’s not a picture of the situation in Clinton.

“We’ve had that relationship [with the community] since I’ve been here,” Gyrion said.

Last summer a couple of rallies took place in Clinton following Floyd’s death. Police attended and let people know they were free to express their opinions and to gather, Gyrion said.

While some police departments revised policies following Floyd’s death, Clinton’s didn’t. “Our policies that were in place were already addressing the issues,” Gyrion said. “We were already ahead of the curve. I was happy. Proud of that,” said Gyrion.

The Clinton Police Department includes a mixed-race female, an African American and a Hispanic among its 47 sworn officers, Gyrion said.

A minority perspective

Born in Mexico and raised in California, Clinton resident Jorge Landa Rodriguez says racism in the United States has gotten worse in the last four or five years. “They made it OK to be open about it,” said Landa Rodriguez.

“This country has progressed quite a bit,” Landa Rodriguez said, but the progress stopped and racial hatred increased under the guise of freedom of speech. Political leaders made it OK for people who are racist or biased to be proud of who they are, he said.

People literally got a get-out-of-jail-free card, Landa Rodriguez said. It was OK to use excessive force.

“I know a lot of these cops,” said Landa Rodriguez. “I respect a lot of them. Especially here.” His son-in-law is a Clinton police officer, he said, “And I know a lot of the BS they have to put up with.”

Too often people act based on feeling rather than fact. “Emotions run so high,” said Landa Rodriguez, referencing the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of Floyd, and the fatal shooting by police of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago.

“Regardless of what job, what profession people are in, there’s good people and there’s people that aren’t so good,” said Landa Rodriguez. It’s not good to categorize people by profession.

“I base my feelings on that individual,” said Landa Rodriguez, not on the person’s profession or where the person is from. “We’re almost over-complicating everything.”

At this point, people have seen so much injustice that they are hurting, Landa Rodriguez said. “They’ve been worn down. I can sympathize with it.”

Landa Rodriguez, owner and director of the Gateway Area Community Center, came to the United States when he was about 8 years old, he said. He came to Clinton in the early 1980s when his son had open-heart surgery in Iowa City.

The family left California with all its possessions loaded in a van, mattresses on top. They stayed in the driveway of a friend of a friend. Eventually someone was willing to rent a place to his wife — but not her husband, Landa Rodriguez said. The price and deposits were excessive.

Landa Rodriguez found a job and did his best to support his family. “I tried to keep my reputation reputable,” he said. “I wanted to give my kids a better life.” Not the life of Southern California or across the border in Mexico, Landa Rodriguez said. “It’s chaos.”

Landa Rodriguez wanted the American dream. “I worked really hard at creating an environment where they can thrive.”

But his race made him a target. “I’d get pulled over quite often,” Landa Rodriguez said. “Luckily I was educated enough to explain to them that I wasn’t doing anything wrong.”

Landa Rodriguez rarely goes to Camanche, even today, and he never drives into Illinois. He used to get pulled over every time he crossed the bridge, he said.

He even dropped Rodriguez from his children’s names to avoid making them targets for their Mexican heritage.

Landa Rodriguez started a nonprofit organization to support children in 2012 after a string of suicides among young people. Children needed somewhere to gather, and many families couldn’t afford to join community centers that charged fees, he said.

Landa Rodriguez and other “good-hearted people” started meeting wherever they could. “We were the only ones willing to offer services for free,” Landa Rodriguez said.

What started as a boxing club housed in the former Elijah Buell Elementary School is now a community center and food pantry housed at the former Henry Sabin Elementary School on South Bluff Boulevard.

“We listen to what the people need,” said Landa Rodriguez. “It leads to a better future for these kids.”

GACC is sometimes referred to as a Democratic organization, Landa Rodriguez said, but it’s non-political. “This is a judgment-free zone,” Landa Rodriguez said.

“The door was open to both sides. Only one was willing to walk through,” he said. The people who offered to help happened to be Democrats.

“We were just going with who’s willing,” said Dina White, who helps with GACC events.

Like her mother, Margaret Culberson, White was born and raised in Clinton. Her family is well-known.

White’s maternal grandfather came to the United States from Trinidad and opened a confectionary on Fourth Street. Her cousin, Duke Slater, was the first Black student to graduate from the University of Iowa. He earned a law degree and became a judge.

Another cousin, Lulu Johnson, was the first Black woman to receive a doctorate from the University of Iowa. White’s brother, William, was the first Black kid who delivered the Clinton Herald, White said.

“My brother John, he used to always be in some kind of trouble,” White said. “He was a little devil. He had a fast car.” John’s life didn’t get any easier when he started dating a white woman, White said.

White’s brother Vinson was Clinton High School’s first Black prom king in 1964 and is the namesake of the Vinson H. Jetter Community Center in Clinton.

Vinson became a Senate page for the Sixth General Assembly in Des Moines in 1964, served in the United States Air Force and served more than a dozen community organizations in the Clinton community.

Vinson founded the Youth for a Safe Non-Violent Community in 1993 “because of racial friction at the high school,” said White. “And it was bad.”

Vinson visited schools and ate lunch with kids, White said, just so the kids could see a Black person in the school.

“I feel that any racial problem that we have had in Clinton has been taken care of so many years ago,” White said. “We were working on this stuff when I was a teenager,” she said.

“I think it was better during that time. People were listening to the leaders for help, and the message they were getting from the leaders, they were bringing it together,” White said.

“I think that the police here do a good job,” said White. When the community center has events, it invites the police department and the fire department. And they show up, White said.

Many racial problems in Clinton come from people moving in from other communities, she said.

Race and social media

Landa Rodriguez said he’s lost friends due to their feelings about other races. People who wouldn’t have said things in person have no qualms about saying them on social media platforms, he said.

They can say things they wouldn’t say in person, said Cory Snodgrass, a white police officer for the city of Camanche. Community leaders say they’re for peace, but the things they post on social media belie that.

But social media can make police accountable, as in the George Floyd case, Tamra Jetter said. Having an audience can make cooler heads prevail and make people accountable, she said.

Tamra is the daughter of White’s brother John and a white mother, a relative of Snodgrass. She grew up not knowing her white relatives because they objected to the union, she said.

Tamra’s sister is a police officer in Tennessee, she said, and two sons are with the Chicago PD. “I just feel a lot of the stuff has gone on because there’s no consequence.”

Tamra works for crisis intervention in Illinois, she said, and she’s trained to keep herself safe when attacked. But the focus is always de-escalation. “Your training should kick in,” she said.

Rise in white supremacy

Landa Rodriguez said he never thought he’d live to see the day when white supremacists were so free to act. The people were always racist, he said, but they were emboldened under President Donald Trump to act on it.

“[We] had a president who felt he could misuse these people,” White said. “Trump didn’t have any love for my race.”

“They don’t have to stay in the closet anymore,” said Tamra. She’s glad to see them come out of the closet, she said, because now she knows “who not to hang with.”

“The last four years have been very tense for people of color,” Tamra said. People have heated conversations about political issues that were never discussed until the last four years.

“I feel the protests with George Floyd, it kicked off again,” said Tamra. “We cannot continue to go on and say racism doesn’t exist. It is everywhere.”

There’s plenty of racism around, Landa Rodriguez said. At a local car show, he was told to make sure his children stayed away from one of the cars because the owner didn’t like Mexicans. Another time he went into a local hardware store to buy supplies for fixing up a house and the clerk assumed he was from the Mexican restaurant.

When his children were younger, they saw a truck at Hy-Vee with a confederate flag in the back, Landa Rodriguez said. They didn’t notice the flag, but they were impressed with the truck. The owner used a racial epithet when he chased them away from his vehicle.

Snodgrass said both sides are guilty of racism. He’s raised his kids to speak out when they hear racist comments from whites or from Blacks. “I teach them to try to stand up to everybody.”

“We’re never going to solve it. But we can do our part here,” said Snodgrass. “It comes back to both sides.”