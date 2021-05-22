newsbreak-logo
The Forgotten Heroes: Americanized Greeks on the Fields of Battle

By Συντάκτης: By Peter S. Giakoumis
thenationalherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow involved were the Greek-Americans in the Balkan Wars? It turns out that one third of the Hellenic Army was made up of Greeks returning from America. That statistic alone means Americanized Greeks served in all branches of the military, including specialized units such as the Evzones, and the gendarmerie traveling with the army, and served as both military police and then as law enforcement for the newly liberated towns and cities. On many occasions they supported military actions and saw combat.One exception to Greek-American involvement was the Army Air unit. The pilots were all...

www.thenationalherald.com
